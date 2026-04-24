Weekend watchlist: 7 shows and movies worth your time

From new releases to cult favourites, here’s your curated weekend watchlist
Dubai: If your weekend plans currently sit somewhere between 'scrolling endlessly' and 'I should probably start something good,' here’s a curated mix of chaos, comfort, drama, and rewatch-worthy classics.
From psychological spirals to corporate greed and cult-classic rewatches. If you watch one thing this weekend, make it this list.
The new season of the Emmy winning chaos-driven show Beef has just landed, it works in an anthology-style format, so you’re not continuing the exact same characters. Season 2 moves away from road rage into the world of wealth, power, and workplace politics at a luxury country club. After a tense altercation between two senior figures, younger employees quietly exploit the situation, dragging themselves into a chain of blackmail, ambition, and escalating manipulation. What begins as opportunism slowly unravels into a wider web of financial wrongdoing and emotional retaliation.
Cast: Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny
Where to watch: Netflix
A town you cannot escape, a forest that doesn’t forgive, and monsters that only come out at night. This show hooks you with one question: what is this place? and then refuses to answer it properly for as long as possible.
The new season has just landed and it deepen the mystery, adding more rules, more paranoia, and more “wait, what just happened?” energy.
Perfect if you like your horror slow-burn and psychologically messy.
Cast: Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Scott McCord, Ricky He, and Chloe Van Landschoot
Where to watch: OSN+
Think finance is boring? This show disagrees aggressively. Set inside a high-pressure London investment bank, it follows young graduates trying to survive ambition, addiction, ego, and capitalism at its most glamorous and brutal.
It’s sharp, chaotic, and weirdly addictive kind of like if Succession had a younger, messier cousin who never sleeps.
Cast: Kit Harington, Myha'la, Marisa Abela, Ken Leung, Harry Lawtey and David Jonsson
Where to watch: OSN+
A millennial New York time capsule. Produced by Judd Apatow and created by Lena Dunham, it is the show that introduced Adam Driver too.
The show follows a group of twenty-something friends navigating art, work, friendship, and constant emotional confusion.
It’s awkward, sometimes frustrating, often very funny and brutally honest about the messiness of figuring your life out when nothing feels figured out.
Cast: Adam Driver, Lena Dunham, Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke, and Zosia Mamet
Where to watch: OSN+
With sequel chatter building, it’s officially time for a rewatch. A young journalist lands a job at a high-fashion magazine, only to find herself working under one of cinema’s most iconic bosses: Miranda Priestly.
It’s fashion, it’s fire, it’s “that’s all” energy in human form. Still as sharp, stylish, and quotable as ever.
Cast: Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci and Meryl Streep
Where to watch: Disney+
Set in Japan, this film follows a struggling actor who starts working for a company that “rents” out stand-in family members for clients in need of emotional connection.
Soon the actor begins to form genuine bonds that blur the lines between performance and reality. It’s touching story about loneliness, performance, and the strange ways people try to feel less alone in modern life.
Cast: Brendan Fraser, Takehiro Hira, Mari Yamamoto, Shannon Mahina Gorman, and Akira Emoto.
Where to watch: Disney+
The show created and starring Academy Award winner Riz Ahmed, it follows Shah Latif, a struggling London actor who auditions for James Bond and unexpectedly becomes a viral sensation. What starts as a throwaway moment quickly spirals into obsession, with the industry, the public, and even his own family projecting expectations onto him.
It’s a sharp, darkly funny take on fame, South Asian representation, and what happens when you become a character in other people’s stories before you’ve figured out your own.
Cast: Riz Ahmed, Guz Khan, Sheeba Chaddha, Sajid Hasan and Soni Razdan
Where to watch: Prime Video
So whether your weekend mood is dark, messy, nostalgic, or completely unserious, there is something here to match it.
From high-stakes dramas and eerie mysteries to a much-needed rewatch of a fashion classic, this is the kind of watch list that makes staying in feel like the better plan.