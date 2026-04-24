Weekend watchlist: 7 shows and movies worth your time

The new season of the Emmy winning chaos-driven show Beef has just landed, it works in an anthology-style format, so you’re not continuing the exact same characters. Season 2 moves away from road rage into the world of wealth, power, and workplace politics at a luxury country club. After a tense altercation between two senior figures, younger employees quietly exploit the situation, dragging themselves into a chain of blackmail, ambition, and escalating manipulation. What begins as opportunism slowly unravels into a wider web of financial wrongdoing and emotional retaliation.