GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Euphoria Season 3 trailer shows the cost of adulthood — Zendaya’s Rue enters her messiest era yet

Euphoria Season 3 promises a darker, more expansive chapter

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Zendaya in Euphoria Season 3
Zendaya in Euphoria Season 3

High school may be over, but the chaos has simply changed its wardrobe.

The Euphoria Season 3 trailer has dropped, and it wastes no time reminding us that growing up doesn’t mean growing out of your mess—it just means your consequences get louder, richer, and far more dangerous. Set five years after Season 2, the HBO juggernaut jumps straight into adulthood, where secrets fester, debts follow you across borders, and suburban bliss doesn't exist.

Zendaya returns as Rue, now older, wearier, and narrating a life that’s spiralling faster than ever. She’s in Mexico, working to pay off her debt to drug dealer Laurie, hinting at faith, survival, and a reality that’s far less forgiving than teenage rebellion. A brief reunion with Jules (Hunter Schafer) teases unresolved feelings.

Back home, Cassie and Nate are still very much married, living a picture-perfect suburban life that looks ready to implode. Cassie’s provocative online presence irritates Nate, proving that even vows can’t outpace old power struggles and toxic dynamics.

Fan favourites Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly and Chloe Cherry all reprise their roles, alongside Colman Domingo and Dominic Fike. Several familiar faces won’t be returning, including Barbie Ferreira, Storm Reid, Javon “Wanna” Walton and Austin Abrams. The series also acknowledges the heartbreaking loss of Angus Cloud, who played beloved Fezco and passed away in July 2023 at just 25.

If that wasn’t enough, Season 3 is stacking its deck with headline-grabbing newcomers: Sharon Stone, Rosalía, Trisha Paytas, Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Deadwyler, Eli Roth and Marshawn Lynch all join the ensemble, signalling a season that’s going to unravel soon.

The trailer doesn’t rehash the past, Lexi’s play, Cal’s arrest and Rue’s sobriety remain canon, but it makes one thing clear: adulthood hasn’t softened anyone. It’s just given them better lighting and higher stakes.

Euphoria Season 3 promises a darker, more expansive chapter—where the glitter fades, the bills come due, and no one gets a clean slate.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

US actor Joe Keery attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 11, 2026.

Stranger Things Joe Keery goes viral at Golden Globes

2m read
The first in-house collection of Interparfums, Solférino Paris, certainly does not hide its Parisian roots and ties.

Can you bottle a memory, time, or even a city?

4m read
Zendaya, with the retro bob at the Golden Globes ceremony, 2025.

Celebrity trending haircuts that ruled 2025

3m read
The teaser confirms long-swirling theories, resurrects controversial characters, and casually tells us everything we thought we knew is… wrong. Here’s what stood out.

Stranger Things 5 finale trailer: Who is going to die?

2m read