Kylie Jenner sued by former housekeeper for 'severe and pervasive' harassment

Lawsuit claims emotional distress and unfair treatment during employment in Jenner’s homes
Dubai: Kylie Jenner is facing a new legal challenge after a former housekeeper filed a lawsuit in California alleging discrimination, harassment, and a hostile work environment during her time working at the reality star’s homes.
The lawsuit was filed by Angelica Hernandez Vasquez, who worked for Jenner from around September 2024 to August 2025. According to court documents reported by multiple outlets, Vasquez was initially employed at Jenner’s Beverly Hills residence before being transferred shortly after to her Hidden Hills property.
In the complaint, Vasquez alleges she was subjected to “severe and pervasive harassment” by senior household staff, including individuals identified as head housekeeper Patsy and supervisor Elsi. She claims she was frequently excluded from the housekeeping team, assigned the most undesirable tasks, and treated with hostility from her first days on the job.
The filing further states that Vasquez was allegedly mocked for her accent and subjected to derogatory remarks.
She also claims she was publicly humiliated in front of colleagues and forced to carry out additional workloads, including tasks outside her assigned duties, without proper support or compensation.
According to the lawsuit, Vasquez says she raised concerns about her treatment but that her complaints were “dismissed, mocked, or ignored.” Some reports also allege that her working conditions worsened after she spoke up, including reduced hours and increased workload.
The suit further claims she experienced emotional distress, anxiety, and symptoms consistent with post-traumatic stress disorder, ultimately leading her to take medical leave in mid-2025 before resigning in August of the same year.
While Kylie Jenner is named as a defendant, the lawsuit does not directly accuse her of personally engaging in discriminatory behavior. Instead, it alleges she and her companies failed to intervene or properly address the reported conduct within her household staff structure.
Fans were quick to come to the beauty mogul’s defence, expressing frustration over how the situation has unfolded. Many argued that Kylie Jenner is being unfairly pulled into the controversy, pointing out that the allegations relate to the conduct of household staff rather than her own direct actions. Supporters made it clear online that they feel the blame is being misdirected, saying the focus should remain on the individuals accused of wrongdoing rather than Jenner herself.
The case also names associated companies involved in staffing and household management. Vasquez is seeking compensation for unpaid wages, overtime violations, emotional distress, and punitive damages.