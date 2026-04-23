Kylie Jenner sued by former housekeeper for 'severe and pervasive' harassment

Fans were quick to come to the beauty mogul’s defence, expressing frustration over how the situation has unfolded. Many argued that Kylie Jenner is being unfairly pulled into the controversy, pointing out that the allegations relate to the conduct of household staff rather than her own direct actions. Supporters made it clear online that they feel the blame is being misdirected, saying the focus should remain on the individuals accused of wrongdoing rather than Jenner herself.