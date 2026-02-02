Timothee Chalamet hints at marriage with Kylie Jenner: 'You're going to get me in trouble'

Chalamet and Jenner have been dating for the past few years now
Timothée Chalamet has given fans a rare peek into his love life, and let’s just say, the romance rumors are heating up.
In a playful fan video posted February 1, the Wonka star was asked the questions: “Do you have a girlfriend?” Timothée didn’t hesitate. “Yes,” he replied.
Then came the big one: “Do you think you will ever get married?”
“Wow. That’s so personal. You’re gonna get me in trouble, man. Yes,” Timothée said, flashing his signature charm.
When the interviewer cheekily asked if 'we' would be invited to the wedding, he grinned: “Who is we? The whole crowd?” The audience erupted in laughter, and the interviewer quickly advised, “I think you better say no to that!”
Of course, the speculation centers on Kylie Jenner. The couple has been quietly dating since 2023, first going public at a Beyoncé concert. Sources have called their romance 'very serious,' with whispers of an engagement possibly happening this year. Insider reports even suggest they’ve moved in together in Los Angeles, living “basically like they’re already married.”
Chalamet’s recent awards-season moment only fueled the buzz. Accepting the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actor for Marty Supreme, he gave a heartfelt shoutout to Kylie, calling her his foundation and expressing gratitude for her love and support over the past three years. The exchange, caught live on camera, sent social media into a frenzy. fans immediately began speculating about wedding bells.
The pair has also subtly teased their fans online. Earlier this year, Kylie posted a striking photo in a stunning gown, captioned with orange hearts. Chalamet responded with matching hearts,a public nod fans hadn’t seen before. Over Christmas, he even appeared in the Kardashian-Jenner family gingerbread house, further cementing his place in the clan.
