GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

'Punk rock to date a woman with kids': Gwyneth Paltrow on co-star Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's romance

Paltrow and Chalamet will star in the film, Marty Supreme

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner as the Game Six of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 31, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner as the Game Six of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 31, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
AFP-GREGORY SHAMUS

Gwyneth Paltrow is spilling the tea, folks. The Oscar-winning actress recently revealed her surprise over Timothée Chalamet’s romance with Kylie Jenner, admitting she had zero clue about the couple when they started filming their upcoming movie, Marty Supreme.

In a candid chat with British Vogue, Paltrow said, “Everyone makes fun of me because I don’t know anything. I was like, ‘Do you have any girlfriends?’ And he was like, ‘I do.’ He mentioned that she had kids, and I thought, ‘That’s so cool. I really love to hear that from a young man like you.’”

Then came the kicker. “I understand a 45-year-old who has his own kids dating a woman with children, but it’s a cool choice to go out with a young woman who has two kids. I respect it. I think it’s kind of punk rock. But my point is I didn’t know it was Kylie Jenner…”

Chalamet and Jenner have been linked since 2023, with Jenner sharing her kids, Stormi and Aire, with ex Travis Scott. Meanwhile, Paltrow is gearing up for her first major role since 2019. Marty Supreme has already made headlines for its steamy scenes—some of which went viral last year. Paltrow teased in Vanity Fair that the film features “a lot” of intimate moments.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The Second Decision

NBA: LeBron James announces ‘The Second Decision’

2m read
Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, singer Badshah, and cricketer Rashid Khan brought star power courtside at the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025.

Celebrities spotted at NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025

2m read
FILE - Kim Kardashian arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 2, 2025, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Kim Kardashian sues Ray J for harassment

2m read
Head coach Mark Jackson of the Golden State Warriors shouts instructions in the game with the Los Angeles Clippers in Game Seven of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2014 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center on May 3, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

‘I saw one NBA player in my first 15 years of life’

4m read