Paltrow and Chalamet will star in the film, Marty Supreme
Gwyneth Paltrow is spilling the tea, folks. The Oscar-winning actress recently revealed her surprise over Timothée Chalamet’s romance with Kylie Jenner, admitting she had zero clue about the couple when they started filming their upcoming movie, Marty Supreme.
In a candid chat with British Vogue, Paltrow said, “Everyone makes fun of me because I don’t know anything. I was like, ‘Do you have any girlfriends?’ And he was like, ‘I do.’ He mentioned that she had kids, and I thought, ‘That’s so cool. I really love to hear that from a young man like you.’”
Then came the kicker. “I understand a 45-year-old who has his own kids dating a woman with children, but it’s a cool choice to go out with a young woman who has two kids. I respect it. I think it’s kind of punk rock. But my point is I didn’t know it was Kylie Jenner…”
Chalamet and Jenner have been linked since 2023, with Jenner sharing her kids, Stormi and Aire, with ex Travis Scott. Meanwhile, Paltrow is gearing up for her first major role since 2019. Marty Supreme has already made headlines for its steamy scenes—some of which went viral last year. Paltrow teased in Vanity Fair that the film features “a lot” of intimate moments.
