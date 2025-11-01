Heidi Klum, Kris Jenner: Halloween looks from Hollywood

A-List Celebrities Bring Halloween to Life with Dazzling Outfits
When Hollywood does Halloween, they are not messing about. As families across the states – and closer to home, in the UAE – went trick or treating, the stars brought out the big guns; the costumes were larger than life, the acting was over the top, and the feeling of fun was palpable. Here’s a look at which A-listers dressed up as what, including Heidi Klum’s epic green look.
Heidi Klum, the German-American model and TV personality, is known for her over-the-top costumes on Old Hallows Eve - remember the time she became E.T., the female version? Or, when she turned up as Fiona, from Shrek? This year, the businesswoman decided to be a big, green Medusa, the cursed Greek woman whose gaze would turn anyone into stone. The costume was petrifying, of course, especially since she committed to the role, complete with grimace and fake snakes on her head.
Meanwhile, American actress Denise Lee Richards channeled her model days and decided to pose as a Playboy Bunny, complete with cute outfit and rabbit ears.
Hero singer Mariah Carey was in kawaii mood on Halloween. She dressed up as an anime character while on a trip to Japan. On Her social media, she also posted a small clip of herself walking down a rainy road in her costume.
Meghan Trainor, who is All About That Bass, was taking her dress-up duties seriously. She wore a pink tutu – possibly channeling Tinkerbell – during a party where she posed with Kris Jenner, who wore…well, leaves. Her black outfit had wings and flora (sorry, we really have no clue what it was channeling). Only that she and Trainor both had wings.
Jenner's daughter Kourtney, meanwhile, decided to go all Bride of Frankenstein for this party.
