Heidi Klum, Kris Jenner: Halloween looks from Hollywood

When Hollywood does Halloween, they are not messing about. As families across the states – and closer to home, in the UAE – went trick or treating, the stars brought out the big guns; the costumes were larger than life, the acting was over the top, and the feeling of fun was palpable. Here’s a look at which A-listers dressed up as what, including Heidi Klum’s epic green look.

Heidi Klum, the German-American model and TV personality, is known for her over-the-top costumes on Old Hallows Eve - remember the time she became E.T., the female version? Or, when she turned up as Fiona, from Shrek? This year, the businesswoman decided to be a big, green Medusa, the cursed Greek woman whose gaze would turn anyone into stone. The costume was petrifying, of course, especially since she committed to the role, complete with grimace and fake snakes on her head.

Meghan Trainor, who is All About That Bass, was taking her dress-up duties seriously. She wore a pink tutu – possibly channeling Tinkerbell – during a party where she posed with Kris Jenner, who wore…well, leaves. Her black outfit had wings and flora (sorry, we really have no clue what it was channeling). Only that she and Trainor both had wings.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.