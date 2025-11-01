GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Heidi Klum, Kris Jenner: Halloween looks from Hollywood

A-List Celebrities Bring Halloween to Life with Dazzling Outfits

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
We are all living in the Heidi Klum world
We are all living in the Heidi Klum world
Instagram/Heidi Klum

When Hollywood does Halloween, they are not messing about. As families across the states – and closer to home, in the UAE – went trick or treating, the stars brought out the big guns; the costumes were larger than life, the acting was over the top, and the feeling of fun was palpable. Here’s a look at which A-listers dressed up as what, including Heidi Klum’s epic green look.

Heidi Klum, the German-American model and TV personality, is known for her over-the-top costumes on Old Hallows Eve - remember the time she became E.T., the female version? Or, when she turned up as Fiona, from Shrek? This year, the businesswoman decided to be a big, green Medusa, the cursed Greek woman whose gaze would turn anyone into stone. The costume was petrifying, of course, especially since she committed to the role, complete with grimace and fake snakes on her head.


Meanwhile, American actress Denise Lee Richards channeled her model days and decided to pose as a Playboy Bunny, complete with cute outfit and rabbit ears.

Hero singer Mariah Carey was in kawaii mood on Halloween. She dressed up as an anime character while on a trip to Japan. On Her social media, she also posted a small clip of herself walking down a rainy road in her costume.

Meghan Trainor, who is All About That Bass, was taking her dress-up duties seriously. She wore a pink tutu – possibly channeling Tinkerbell – during a party where she posed with Kris Jenner, who wore…well, leaves. Her black outfit had wings and flora (sorry, we really have no clue what it was channeling). Only that she and Trainor both had wings.

Jenner's daughter Kourtney, meanwhile, decided to go all Bride of Frankenstein for this party.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Two arrested over 88 million euros Louvre museum jewel heist in Paris

Louvre heist or Hollywood gimmick? Internet theories

2m read
Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner as the Game Six of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 31, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Gwyneth Paltrow reacts to Timothee Chalamet's romance

2m read
FILE - Kim Kardashian arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 2, 2025, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Kim Kardashian sues Ray J for harassment

2m read
The Kulak Solar Village in Iraq becomes a model for transformation

Iraq’s solar villages to tackle climate crisis

2m read