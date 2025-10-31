Bollywood brings the spook: Alia, Deepika, Ranveer dazzle at Halloween bash

Nita Ambani took the top prize, dressing as the late Hollywood icon Audrey Hepburn from Breakfast at Tiffany's. Her look featured the famous black off-shoulder dress, diamond tiara, and chic bangs, earning her the title of "best dressed" from many attendees.

Alia Bhatt channeled the adventurous spirit of Lara Croft, sporting a black t-shirt, shorts, and a signature braid.

Deepika Padukone opted for a meta costume, donning her Lady Singham police outfit from her upcoming film.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta showed up as the spookily stylish couple Gomez and Morticia Addams from The Addams Family.

Ranveer Singh committed to a full Deadpool costume (though host Orry hilariously mistook him for Spider-Man).

Aryan Khan, usually quite private, made a rare appearance, dressed as Jake Gyllenhaal's character from Brokeback Mountain.