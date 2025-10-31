Bollywood brings the spook: Alia, Deepika, Ranveer dazzle at Halloween bash

Inside the lavish Halloween bash hosted by Nita Ambani
The global Halloween craze has officially landed in Bollywood, and the celebrations this year were lavish. On Friday (October 31), social media star Orhan Awatramani (Orry) shared an eagerly awaited video, giving fans a glimpse into the spectacular, star-studded Halloween party hosted by the Ambani family.
The spooky night turned into a high-profile affair with a remarkable guest list that included some of Mumbai's biggest names: Nita Ambani, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, and Aryan Khan. Many celebrities drew inspiration from iconic movie characters, showcasing a high level of creativity.
Nita Ambani took the top prize, dressing as the late Hollywood icon Audrey Hepburn from Breakfast at Tiffany's. Her look featured the famous black off-shoulder dress, diamond tiara, and chic bangs, earning her the title of "best dressed" from many attendees.
Alia Bhatt channeled the adventurous spirit of Lara Croft, sporting a black t-shirt, shorts, and a signature braid.
Deepika Padukone opted for a meta costume, donning her Lady Singham police outfit from her upcoming film.
Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta showed up as the spookily stylish couple Gomez and Morticia Addams from The Addams Family.
Ranveer Singh committed to a full Deadpool costume (though host Orry hilariously mistook him for Spider-Man).
Aryan Khan, usually quite private, made a rare appearance, dressed as Jake Gyllenhaal's character from Brokeback Mountain.
Orry himself dressed as Sebastian the Crab from The Little Mermaid.
The viral video, which Orry encouraged his followers to judge, sparked immediate reactions from other celebrities and fans.
Ananya Panday and Khushi Kapoor both voted for "Nita aunty" for the win.
Janhvi Kapoor praised her commitment, writing, "Nita aunty committed."
Many fans also celebrated the evident chemistry between Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, with some commenting that they looked like a couple. The video solidified the event as one of the best celebrity reels of the year.
While Halloween, celebrated annually on October 31st, is a tradition deeply rooted in Western countries, it has rapidly gained popularity in India. The festival—a blend of spooky folklore, costume creativity, and sweet treats—has become a major event for Indian celebrities and influencers, who now host increasingly lavish and well-attended costume parties.
