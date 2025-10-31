Halloween classics: 9 Movies that will keep you awake this weekend

We’ve all been dabbling with the idea of alternate realities for a while (thank you, Marvel, for the multiverse), but Jordan Peele takes the concept and goes scare bear with it. The movie follows Adelaide Thomas who runs into a funhouse when she’s young and sees a doppelgänger. The episode leaves her mute for years. Once she is grown and the incident has faded in her memory though, it’s almost like its coming back to haunt her — while on vacation, she, her husband and kids find intruders in their driveway. Only they look eerily similar to them — and they seem ready to kill.