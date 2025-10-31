Halloween classics: 9 Movies that will keep you awake this weekend

Be warned: These films are not for the faint of heart
Bundle up my pretties, it’s about to get real spooky. Celebrating with movie night? Think Halloween is all about chills down your spine, watching the shadows, and wondering, ‘what happens next?’ Well, it probably is. As fellow lovers of the macabre, we’ve stacked together a list of the fiercest films we’ve seen so far — the visuals themselves will have you looking over your shoulder for the next few days. So get your good luck charm out and settle down in those seats. You won’t be moving any time soon.
Projectile vomiting and 360-degree head turns aside, this movie is said to be based on a ‘true tale’. Young Regan is having a terrible week, clearly, what with levitating, speaking in tongues, starving herself. When her mum hits a dead end with medical professionals, she turns to her priest, who figures there’s a demon involved. Next thing, the Church has sent and expert and things are about to get really freaky.
What’s so creeptastic about it? Well, it is the original. Plus, that 360-degree turn can still make us shiver.
Where to watch it: Netflix
This is the movie that started it all — our introduction to Ed and Lorraine Warren, real-life paranormal investigators (who have been played faithfully though the franchise by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga). A family haunted by a ghost who likes to play peek-a-boo (the scariest game of hide and seek you’ll ever play) find Ed and Lorraine trying to help them get rid of the entity. Feeling particularly brave — watch the next few films in the franchise.
What’s so creeptastic about it? Young kids are involved, the jump scares, creaking floorboards, and that demonic voice make it worth the watch. Plus, this is based on a true case file.
Where to watch it: Netflix
In the large, isolated manner surrounded by fog, one woman (Nicole Kidman) lives with her two photosensitive children. The neighbours are never seen, but as she waits for her husband to return from World War II, odd things begin to happen in her home — the curtains are drawn back when the sun is shining, the doors she’s locked creak open, and her children are talking to friends who aren’t really there.
What’s so creeptastic about it? Stick with it until the end — the twist will have you reeling and the goosebumps will have nothing to do with the temperature in your home.
Where to watch it: Apple TV
In case you don’t remember- this young kid sees dead people. Like, really. At their worst, most broken down moments. And he forges a friendship with his new psychiatrist who can’t really explain why the things that happen around the kid happen. Together though, they solve a murder and help ghosts find peace.
What’s so creeptastic about it? This is a classic — even if you know what’s coming, it’s bound to shock you.
Where to watch it: Disney +
And its sequels (surprisingly, still good). The movie is based off a Japanese one also called The Ring, directed by Hideo Nakata and written by Hiroshi Takahashi. When journalist Rachel Keller watches a cursed tape that’s killed everyone who has seen it in seven days, she starts to experience odd happenings. She must find a way now to fight the curse, especially since her young son has sneaked a peek too.
What’s so creeptastic about it? Why, the epic scene where the long haired girl crawls out of the tele, of course. You’ll never look at your screen the same way again.
Where to watch it: Apple TV
When two kids get dropped off at their grandparents' home for a short break, they are happy to get to learn about them. They seem sweet and kind — except they’ve been told to lock their door when it gets dark and not come out of their room no matter what they hear. And they hear things — there are bumps and cries and things being moved around. What could have happened to make their sweet-when-sunny grandparents when the lights go out?
What’s so creeptastic about it? It’ll hit you at the end when you realise— this could happen to any one of us.
Where to watch it: Apple TV
They say twins always know what’s happening to the other. Well, when a woman is murdered in her home while her husband is away, her blind twin (who is a medium and deals with cursed objects) goes on a quest for revenge only to find the person who has been accused of the kill is innocent. Now she must go to the scene of the crime and figure out what’s what. Fortunately, she’s got a wooden golem (rather heeby-geeby inducing) to help her find out what’s what.
What’s so creeptastic about it? The golem moves when you are not expecting it.
Where to watch it: Apple TV
We’ve all been dabbling with the idea of alternate realities for a while (thank you, Marvel, for the multiverse), but Jordan Peele takes the concept and goes scare bear with it. The movie follows Adelaide Thomas who runs into a funhouse when she’s young and sees a doppelgänger. The episode leaves her mute for years. Once she is grown and the incident has faded in her memory though, it’s almost like its coming back to haunt her — while on vacation, she, her husband and kids find intruders in their driveway. Only they look eerily similar to them — and they seem ready to kill.
What’s so creeptastic about it? A stellar cast that includes Lupita Nyong'o, and smiles that will make you quake.
Where to watch it: Apple TV
It may be horror comedy, but it’s certainly hit the mark this year. When all the kids from the same class in a small town go missing (all, bar one), the adults don’t know where to look or who to blame. The teacher is the obvious choice – she makes it easy to doubt her behaviour. But what’s really going on in the little town in the boondocks?
What’s so creeptastic about it? It may make you laugh out loud at certain moments, but it’ll also make you jump – and look at kids a bit differently.
Where to watch it: Apple TV
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox