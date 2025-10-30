GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Halloween: 5 movies that even the kids will enjoy

Top picks for a magical Halloween movie marathon

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
Let the magic begin!
Let the magic begin!
IMDB

Dressing up and trick-or-treating sure is fun, but what better way to unwind after a busy day than family time on the couch, rediscovering old favourites or finding a new movie or series that the whole family can enjoy? Here are some contenders for films that will engage the young ones and remind you why Halloween makes for such a good movie night.

Harry Potter

On the off chance that you haven’t introduced your child to the wizarding world of Harry Potter, this is your moment to shine. Not only is it a series, which means a day full of magic and good versus evil, but you’ll get to relive 90s nostalgia, too. Begin, of course, at the beginning, with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, and you can revisit the cupboard under the stairs, see Hagrid drop the W bomb – ‘You are a wizard Harry!’ – and see how the right friends and a really good school can give you confidence even in the darkest of times.

See it on: Netflix

Hocus Pocus

In this comedy with just a dash of horror three witches are resurrected and go about town on a quest to reclaim their youth. If only things hadn’t changed so much in three centuries, the kids were a wee dumber, and the talking cat would just keep his mouth shut.

See it on: Disney +

Hotel Transylvania

A hotel for the monsters, run by Dracula, suddenly finds that a human has stumbled into it. And he’s fallen for Drac’s little baby (118-year-old Mavis). What’s an overprotective papa to do, except increasingly hilarious protective things?

See it on: Netflix

The House with a Clock in Its Walls

Magic and Jack Black come together in this hilarious – yet touching story of a boy who must join forces with his warlock uncle and neighbor to find a clock that can destroy the world.

See it on: Netflix

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

We’d recommend you watching this one just so you can say the epic line – ‘Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters!’. But also, the 2021 film Ghostbusters: Afterlife, has a cute storyline about a single mum who moves with her kids to a farmhouse and discovers her connection with the original Ghostbusters.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
Show More
Related Topics:
Halloween

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Have you seen It yet?

4 free-to-attend Halloween events in Dubai

2h ago3m read
Makdee was written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

Shabana Azmi’s Makdee witch still scares millennials

3m read
Win up to Dh10K at Dubai’s most spooky Halloween events

Win up to Dh10K at Dubai’s most spooky Halloween events

5m read
Want to see an immersive show where fantasy meets fear? We've got you covered

Best Halloween events in Dubai 2025

5m read