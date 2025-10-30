Halloween: 5 movies that even the kids will enjoy

Top picks for a magical Halloween movie marathon
Dressing up and trick-or-treating sure is fun, but what better way to unwind after a busy day than family time on the couch, rediscovering old favourites or finding a new movie or series that the whole family can enjoy? Here are some contenders for films that will engage the young ones and remind you why Halloween makes for such a good movie night.
On the off chance that you haven’t introduced your child to the wizarding world of Harry Potter, this is your moment to shine. Not only is it a series, which means a day full of magic and good versus evil, but you’ll get to relive 90s nostalgia, too. Begin, of course, at the beginning, with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, and you can revisit the cupboard under the stairs, see Hagrid drop the W bomb – ‘You are a wizard Harry!’ – and see how the right friends and a really good school can give you confidence even in the darkest of times.
See it on: Netflix
In this comedy — with just a dash of horror — three witches are resurrected and go about town on a quest to reclaim their youth. If only things hadn’t changed so much in three centuries, the kids were a wee dumber, and the talking cat would just keep his mouth shut.
See it on: Disney +
A hotel for the monsters, run by Dracula, suddenly finds that a human has stumbled into it. And he’s fallen for Drac’s little baby (118-year-old Mavis). What’s an overprotective papa to do, except increasingly hilarious protective things?
See it on: Netflix
Magic and Jack Black come together in this hilarious – yet touching story of a boy who must join forces with his warlock uncle and neighbor to find a clock that can destroy the world.
See it on: Netflix
We’d recommend you watching this one just so you can say the epic line – ‘Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters!’. But also, the 2021 film Ghostbusters: Afterlife, has a cute storyline about a single mum who moves with her kids to a farmhouse and discovers her connection with the original Ghostbusters.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox