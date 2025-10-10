Netflix: The Norse deities and ancient Vikings have always made for good storytelling, and this Netflix animated series is no different. When Loki causes Baldour’s death and Thor goes hunting for him only to ruin a wedding between a giant and a Viking, there is blood, there is terror, and there is the kind of sadness that comes from grief. A distressed Sigrid, daughter of the giants, vows revenge when Loki promises her aid. She and her husband, Leif, are now on a quest to find fellow warriors, deity-killing weapons, and finally, Thor, for the ultimate payback.