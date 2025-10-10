This weekend, your screen is calling your name
What does winding down mean to you? To us, it means a refreshing beverage, a comfy couch, and screen time — lots and lots of screen time. However, there needs to a balance between discovering something new and deep diving into nostalgia with a classic. Welcome to the weekend, you are in control. It’s time to switch the tele on.
Apple TV: The latest scary movie to cause tears, night fears, and remarks like ‘kids can be made to look so creepy’, Weapons is now available on Apple TV. The movie is set in a small town where one night at exactly the same time all the children of one class (except for one child) run away from their homes, leaving no trace. The movie details the fallout of the situation.
Netflix: Fellow fans of the Monster franchise, this one’s causing quite a stir. Real-life psycho — and the inspiration of a number of cray-cray killer films — Ed Gein’s story is getting a telling. And it’s a bit gorier than the real thing, because, well, that’s just poetic license, isn’t it? Charlie Hunnam plays the serial killer with a mommy complex. Oh and he robs graves too. Gein, who grew up to become the Butcher of Plainfield, terrorised women and robbed graves some believe as a result of a tough childhood and undiagnosed mental health issues.
Netflix: The Norse deities and ancient Vikings have always made for good storytelling, and this Netflix animated series is no different. When Loki causes Baldour’s death and Thor goes hunting for him only to ruin a wedding between a giant and a Viking, there is blood, there is terror, and there is the kind of sadness that comes from grief. A distressed Sigrid, daughter of the giants, vows revenge when Loki promises her aid. She and her husband, Leif, are now on a quest to find fellow warriors, deity-killing weapons, and finally, Thor, for the ultimate payback.
Amazon Prime: Yes, it’s a classic. And no, we still can’t get enough. Follow Sam and Dean Winchester as they hunt ghosts and ghouls and teach you not only lore but also the importance of family. It has 15 seasons, and we will admit that not all of them are great. But start at the beginning and you’ll find yourself rooting for the good guys even as you flinch at the ghosties.
Amazon Prime: When he loses his memory and his wife in a car accident, a single dad undergoes an experimental treatment that leaves him a bit disoriented after each session. His daughter says he’s not acting like himself. And then he begins to question everything, including his own identity.
