Move over Conjuring — Netflix’s Haunting of Hill House is horror that still cuts deeper than any demon

Even as the family battles the literal horrors of Hill House, the series never lets you forget the human ones — the fractures, regrets, and sins that haunt them just as much as any ghost. And more than the evils lurking, they need to confront and forgive themselves: For being selfish, for not listening to their sister when she needed them, and maybe, for not explaining the truth when they could. The resolution is bittersweet, as Nell quietly tells them, “I’m sprinkled over your lives like confetti.”