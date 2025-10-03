See people fight fate in the sixth installment of this horror franchise
It is the year of the horror film. From Weapons, which weaponised children on the big screen to the spine-tingling Bring her Back, we’ve been (pleasantly) terrified at the roll-out. But now, it’s time to plug into one of the most hair-raising entries of the year: Final Destination: Bloodlines.
Part of the Final Destination franchise that sees a human defy fate and survive against horrific odds, Bloodlines is finally here on OTT. In India, the movie will launch on October 16, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on JioHotstar.
But if you are in the UAE, you can see it so much sooner. It’s available now, on Apple TV; you can rent it for Dh21.99.
In it, a college student who is haunted by nightmares goes back to her hometown in search of the one person who she believes can help save her and her family from their grisly fate. With 92 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie promises some scary moments. Especially since it’s apparently giving the narrative a twist, making fatalities just a bit… more imaginative.
And if you like a good mind-bender, here are three other films to binge over your weekend break in the month of Halloween. Here’s wishing you a spooktacular time:
Also on Apple TV, this is one of Hugh Grant’s best projects, we think. He is a mysterious man playing games with two young women who show up at his house in an attempt to enroll him into their church. Little do they know, he’ll have them questioning everything.
Imagine being hunted by a fairy-tale. A woman and her son follow an increasingly disturbing path as a children’s book called Mister Babadook shows up in their house.
We’ve all seen smiles that look sinister, but what if you started seeing them on everyone around you? In this film, pop sensation Skye Riley begins to have terrifying experiences that include this creepy smile. But here’s the thing – is it a haunting or just PTSD?
