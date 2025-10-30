Dress up and celebrate, minus the big bills this Halloween
Calling all ghouls, ghosties, and others who like to play dress up on Halloween but have blown the budget on their awesome costumes.
While there are Halloween parties and festivals and events specific to the day happening in Dubai, there are also ways to celebrate without spending much moolah.
Are you ready for some real fun?
Don’t leave your little furry friends out of the fun. Deck ‘em up in cute and cuddly little outfits and get moving to The Duck Hook for the Howl-o-Ween Pawty on October 31 that will win them treats and pets and a whole lot of costume glory. It really is something to woof home about. P.S.: There’s a photo booth for memory capture, so you can get images of the good-est boys and girls.
Cost: Free entry
When: Oct 31, 3pm onwards
Where: The Duck Hook, Dubai Hills Golf Club.
It’s free, it’s fun, and it’s fit for everyone of all ages. Dress up in your kookiest costumes and get ready for a hauntingly good time at JLT Park this Halloween. It is turning into a wonderland complete with scary-good decor, fang-tastic surprises, and a carousel full of entertainment. The kids can follow trails for trick-or-treating, enjoy a parade of costumes, jump for the sudden flash mobs, and get their faced painted or indulge in some arts and crafts. Feel you’ve got the scariest costume? Sign up for the competition. Good luck, little pumpkin.
Cost: Free
When: Oct 31, 4pm-8pm
Where: JLT Park, Cluster Q
Hang out at Times Square Center this weekend for a fun time, complete with pumpkins, potions and playful performances led by Magic Phil. Among the things to do here are arts and crafts, face painting, trick-or-treating and a family costume competition that will win one well-dressed fam a limited-edition PS5 Ghost of Yotel.
Here’s the schedule of events to make your trip even more magical:
Spooky Arts & Crafts
When: Oct 31-Nov 2, noon-3pm
Face Painting
When: Oct 31-Nov 2, noon-6pm
Kreepy Kitchen Show with Chef Grim & Egon
When: Oct 31-Nov 1, 4pm-4.30pm. Nov 2: 3pm-3.30pm
Pumpkin Party – Spooky Dance & Song
When: Oct 31-Nov 1, 5pm-5.30pm. Nov 2: 4pm-4.30pm
Magic Phil’s Freaky Farmyard Show
Date: Oct 31-Nov 2, 6pm-6.30pm
Spooky Costume Competition
When: Nov 2: 5pm-530pm
Shops Trick-or-Treating
When: Oct 31, 2pm-4pm
Cost: Free
Where: Times Square Centre
If you’ve got an aversion to jump scares, do not do this. However, if you do like the sudden breakout of goosebumps on a sunny day, the chime of the creepy bells and illusions so real that they make you question reality, check into the Horror Hotel in Global Village.
Cost: Entry included with a Global Village ticket.
When: Oct 31, 4pm onwards
Where: Global Village
