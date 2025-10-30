GOLD/FOREX
LIFESTYLE

4 free-to-attend Halloween events in Dubai — and yes, there's a costume party

Dress up and celebrate, minus the big bills this Halloween

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Have you seen It yet?
Calling all ghouls, ghosties, and others who like to play dress up on Halloween but have blown the budget on their awesome costumes.

While there are Halloween parties and festivals and events specific to the day happening in Dubai, there are also ways to celebrate without spending much moolah.

Are you ready for some real fun?

Pawty time

Don’t leave your little furry friends out of the fun. Deck ‘em up in cute and cuddly little outfits and get moving to The Duck Hook for the Howl-o-Ween Pawty on October 31 that will win them treats and pets and a whole lot of costume glory. It really is something to woof home about. P.S.: There’s a photo booth for memory capture, so you can get images of the good-est boys and girls.

Cost: Free entry

When: Oct 31, 3pm onwards

Where: The Duck Hook, Dubai Hills Golf Club.

This party don’t cost a thing

It’s free, it’s fun, and it’s fit for everyone of all ages. Dress up in your kookiest costumes and get ready for a hauntingly good time at JLT Park this Halloween. It is turning into a wonderland complete with scary-good decor, fang-tastic surprises, and a carousel full of entertainment. The kids can follow trails for trick-or-treating, enjoy a parade of costumes, jump for the sudden flash mobs, and get their faced painted or indulge in some arts and crafts. Feel you’ve got the scariest costume? Sign up for the competition. Good luck, little pumpkin.

Cost: Free

When: Oct 31, 4pm-8pm

Where: JLT Park, Cluster Q

Workshops that work

Hang out at Times Square Center this weekend for a fun time, complete with pumpkins, potions and playful performances led by Magic Phil. Among the things to do here are arts and crafts, face painting, trick-or-treating and a family costume competition that will win one well-dressed fam a limited-edition PS5 Ghost of Yotel.

Here’s the schedule of events to make your trip even more magical:

Spooky Arts & Crafts
When: Oct 31-Nov 2, noon-3pm

Face Painting
When: Oct 31-Nov 2, noon-6pm

Kreepy Kitchen Show with Chef Grim & Egon

When: Oct 31-Nov 1, 4pm-4.30pm. Nov 2: 3pm-3.30pm

Pumpkin Party – Spooky Dance & Song

When: Oct 31-Nov 1, 5pm-5.30pm. Nov 2: 4pm-4.30pm

Magic Phil’s Freaky Farmyard Show
Date: Oct 31-Nov 2, 6pm-6.30pm

Spooky Costume Competition
When: Nov 2: 5pm-530pm

Shops Trick-or-Treating
When: Oct 31, 2pm-4pm

Cost: Free

Where: Times Square Centre

Your key to scream city

If you’ve got an aversion to jump scares, do not do this. However, if you do like the sudden breakout of goosebumps on a sunny day, the chime of the creepy bells and illusions so real that they make you question reality, check into the Horror Hotel in Global Village.

Cost: Entry included with a Global Village ticket.

When: Oct 31, 4pm onwards

Where: Global Village

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
