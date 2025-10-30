Don’t leave your little furry friends out of the fun. Deck ‘em up in cute and cuddly little outfits and get moving to The Duck Hook for the Howl-o-Ween Pawty on October 31 that will win them treats and pets and a whole lot of costume glory. It really is something to woof home about. P.S.: There’s a photo booth for memory capture, so you can get images of the good-est boys and girls.

It’s free, it’s fun, and it’s fit for everyone of all ages. Dress up in your kookiest costumes and get ready for a hauntingly good time at JLT Park this Halloween. It is turning into a wonderland complete with scary-good decor, fang-tastic surprises, and a carousel full of entertainment. The kids can follow trails for trick-or-treating, enjoy a parade of costumes, jump for the sudden flash mobs, and get their faced painted or indulge in some arts and crafts. Feel you’ve got the scariest costume? Sign up for the competition. Good luck, little pumpkin.

If you’ve got an aversion to jump scares, do not do this. However, if you do like the sudden breakout of goosebumps on a sunny day, the chime of the creepy bells and illusions so real that they make you question reality, check into the Horror Hotel in Global Village.

