But you can repurpose some costumes too
Do you know who you are playing yet at this year’s Halloween bash?
It’s one of the few days in the year you can play dress up and you’ll be complimented and probably walk away with a prize, if you go to a party. Want something that screams you know what’s popular but find yourself scrawling through page after page of ‘best costumes in 2025’?
Here’s something that can help. Google’s Frightgeist has skimmed all the trending searches and put together a list, so getting on that best-dressed board just got easier.
Ready for some inspiration? Here we go!
Who is this: Part human, part demon, it’s Rumi who shows us why we should be ourselves. You know, cause no one can do you like you can.
What you’ll need: Cool crop top, mini skirt, and of course, a purple dragon braid.
Want to see the series before you get the outfit? Check it out on Netflix now.
Who is this: The emotional glue of the group, if you will. Zoey is the rapper of the group and has such a bubbly personality that it can get quite contagious.
What you’ll need: Similar outfit to Rumi, but hair done up in space buns. Think Princess Leia from Star Wars, but the K-pop version.
Who is this: The third, gruff yet loving main character of the group, Mira is all about being honest and snarky (and soft as a marshmallow inside).
What you’ll need: A pink wig, a yellow skirt, and a whole lotta attitude.
Who is this: Jinu is the leader of the five-member Saja Boys and the bad boy gone good. He will make you believe in redemption.
What you’ll need: A killer smile and hoop earrings, but other than that, a nice shirt and pair of pants will suffice.
Who is this: The main rapper of Saja boys who has been inspired by BTS's Jimin.
What you’ll need: A cute pink oversized outfit. Search interest in "pink argyle sweater" reached a 12+ year high in 2025 and Baby Saja is the top related character, explained the website.
Who is this: A baby zombie on the back of a chicken – strange we know, but somehow cute enough to warrant a trend when the movie launched. Also has Groot vibes.
What you’ll need: Green make-up and outfit. Possibly a chicken (stuffy), just to look authentic.
Who is this: The furry, cute and sharp-toothed dolls that have gone so viral that they’ve got people buying counterfeits.
What you’ll need: A furry outfit and being prepared to feeling warm and getting random hugs from people you don't know.
Who is this: Yet another one from the Netflix movie, this tiger – inspired by traditional Korean minhwa art - does many things, including kill demons. But most importantly, it’s got a wicked smile.
What you’ll need: If you are old enough to have a Cheshire Cat costume, you can just repurpose it. Else, you need something with stripes. And a giant grin, of course.
Who is this: The not-so-wicked witch before she donned that hat, this green magical being is the misunderstood outcast who makes unlikely friends with Galinda, the good.
What you’ll need: A black witch costume, complete with broom and hat. Plenty of green face paint. Oh, and a good rendition of Defying Gravity (check out the Glee version).
Want to see a live version? Wicked, The Musical is coming to the UAE next year.
Who is this: The orange male with a bushy mustache is one for the times – he speaks up for the trees and the eco-system. Let’s face it, it’s a good lesson to pass on to the kiddos.
What you’ll need: An orange smock, a fake mustache, and dialogues like: "Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It's not”
