Mattel announces Demon Hunters dolls' pre-sale date

Don't miss your chance to get a pack with Rumi, Mira and Zoey
This is your golden opportunity to sing with Rumi, Mira, and Zoey from the Netflix hit KPop Demon Hunters.
Mattel, the makers of Barbie and G.I. Joe dolls, has stepped into the K-pop era with a soon-to-be-released line of KPop Demon Hunters HUNTR/X dolls.
Mattel wrote on its social media channels: “It’s official. Rumi, Mira, and Zoey from KPop Demon Hunters are stepping into the world of Mattel in 2026. Pre-orders open November 12th, only at MattelCreations.com.”
Just in case you haven’t sung along to the music – Kpop Demon Hunters is a Netflix special about three world-famous singers who moonlight as demon killers and human protectors. The musical follows the girls as they navigate leading double lives, accepting each other and themselves without conditions, while singing and sounding like a million dollars.
By August, Netflix had called the animation the most popular Netflix film ever made and by October, it revealed the movie had garnered 325 million views. In fact, the movie became so popular that the protagonists’ looks became the most coveted of Halloween season.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox