Mattel announces Demon Hunters dolls' pre-sale date

Don't miss your chance to get a pack with Rumi, Mira and Zoey

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
KPop Demon Hunters. From left: Zoey, Rumi, and Mira
IMDB

This is your golden opportunity to sing with Rumi, Mira, and Zoey from the Netflix hit KPop Demon Hunters.

Mattel, the makers of Barbie and G.I. Joe dolls, has stepped into the K-pop era with a soon-to-be-released line of KPop Demon Hunters HUNTR/X dolls.

Mattel wrote on its social media channels: “It’s official. Rumi, Mira, and Zoey from KPop Demon Hunters are stepping into the world of Mattel in 2026. Pre-orders open November 12th, only at MattelCreations.com.”

Just in case you haven’t sung along to the music – Kpop Demon Hunters is a Netflix special about three world-famous singers who moonlight as demon killers and human protectors. The musical follows the girls as they navigate leading double lives, accepting each other and themselves without conditions, while singing and sounding like a million dollars.

By August, Netflix had called the animation the most popular Netflix film ever made and by October, it revealed the movie had garnered 325 million views. In fact, the movie became so popular that the protagonists’ looks became the most coveted of Halloween season.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
Show More

