From its Grammy-winning Broadway cast recording to the Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo-led movie adaptation that grossed over $750 million globally, Wicked’s legacy is already the stuff of legend. Now, it’s Dubai’s turn to be spellbound by the magic. Mark your calendars, grab your tickets, and prepare to experience theatre at its most unforgettable.

Dubai Opera’s head, Paolo Petrocelli, is equally ecstatic. “With the musical Wicked, Dubai Opera continues its commitment to presenting world-class productions that define contemporary theatre. Welcoming this international phenomenon for the first time in the UAE affirms Dubai’s standing as a hub for cultural excellence and live entertainment of the highest calibre,” he says. “Wicked has captivated audiences across the globe, and we are proud to present it in Dubai in collaboration with Broadway Entertainment Group, reinforcing our role as the region’s leading performing arts destination.”

For Broadway Entertainment Group, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary in Dubai, bringing WICKED here is the ultimate milestone. CEO Liz Koops calls it “a history-in-the-making moment,” adding: “We are proud to produce such an iconic theatrical spectacle and present it to an audience of avid musical fans in the region. WICKED also marks a special celebration of fifteen years of theatrical productions in Dubai. This moment reflects the extraordinary dedication and creative collaboration to make this new production a reality.”

Stephen Schwartz, the show’s legendary composer and lyricist, says: “I’m delighted that Wicked is coming to Dubai, where it hasn’t been seen before. This new production brings its own vitality and creativity, while continuing to tell our story of friendship, love, and having the courage to be true to yourself and stand up for what you believe in.”

At its heart, Wicked is the untold story of the witches of Oz — two young women whose unlikely friendship turns into a fiery rivalry, shaping their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West. It’s a tale of friendship, identity, power, and the courage to stay true to yourself — themes that resonate louder than ever.

A global juggernaut that has already bewitched over 65 million people across 130 cities in 16 countries, Wicked now makes its Middle East debut thanks to Dubai-based Broadway Entertainment Group. With over 100 performers, crew, and orchestra members, more than 350 head-turning costumes, and blockbuster musical numbers including Defying Gravity, Popular and For Good, this is a story that demands to be experienced live.

This isn’t just any staging of Wicked. This is a souped-up, reimagined production complete with dazzling new sets, costumes that belong in a couture runway, and yes, a show-stopping moment when a witch literally soars above the audience — a first for any Wicked production. Dubai audiences are in for a theatrical spectacle that promises goosebumps, gasps, and more than a few standing ovations.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.