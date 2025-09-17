One of the world's most popular musicals Wicked will debut in UAE in 2026
Dubai, get ready to go green. The world’s most popular musical, Wicked, is finally flying into town for the very first time, opening at Dubai Opera on 28 January 2026 and running until 15 February 2026.
Tickets go on sale at 11am on Friday, 19 September — and if history is anything to go by, they’ll vanish quicker than you can say “Defying Gravity.”
This isn’t just any staging of Wicked. This is a souped-up, reimagined production complete with dazzling new sets, costumes that belong in a couture runway, and yes, a show-stopping moment when a witch literally soars above the audience — a first for any Wicked production. Dubai audiences are in for a theatrical spectacle that promises goosebumps, gasps, and more than a few standing ovations.
A global juggernaut that has already bewitched over 65 million people across 130 cities in 16 countries, Wicked now makes its Middle East debut thanks to Dubai-based Broadway Entertainment Group. With over 100 performers, crew, and orchestra members, more than 350 head-turning costumes, and blockbuster musical numbers including Defying Gravity, Popular and For Good, this is a story that demands to be experienced live.
At its heart, Wicked is the untold story of the witches of Oz — two young women whose unlikely friendship turns into a fiery rivalry, shaping their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West. It’s a tale of friendship, identity, power, and the courage to stay true to yourself — themes that resonate louder than ever.
Stephen Schwartz, the show’s legendary composer and lyricist, says: “I’m delighted that Wicked is coming to Dubai, where it hasn’t been seen before. This new production brings its own vitality and creativity, while continuing to tell our story of friendship, love, and having the courage to be true to yourself and stand up for what you believe in.”
For Broadway Entertainment Group, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary in Dubai, bringing WICKED here is the ultimate milestone. CEO Liz Koops calls it “a history-in-the-making moment,” adding: “We are proud to produce such an iconic theatrical spectacle and present it to an audience of avid musical fans in the region. WICKED also marks a special celebration of fifteen years of theatrical productions in Dubai. This moment reflects the extraordinary dedication and creative collaboration to make this new production a reality.”
Dubai Opera’s head, Paolo Petrocelli, is equally ecstatic. “With the musical Wicked, Dubai Opera continues its commitment to presenting world-class productions that define contemporary theatre. Welcoming this international phenomenon for the first time in the UAE affirms Dubai’s standing as a hub for cultural excellence and live entertainment of the highest calibre,” he says. “Wicked has captivated audiences across the globe, and we are proud to present it in Dubai in collaboration with Broadway Entertainment Group, reinforcing our role as the region’s leading performing arts destination.”
From its Grammy-winning Broadway cast recording to the Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo-led movie adaptation that grossed over $750 million globally, Wicked’s legacy is already the stuff of legend. Now, it’s Dubai’s turn to be spellbound by the magic. Mark your calendars, grab your tickets, and prepare to experience theatre at its most unforgettable.
