Huawei partners with marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge for the next era of intelligent running

Widely regarded as a living legend among runners worldwide, Kipchoge's career is nothing short of iconic. His groundbreaking achievement of completing a marathon in 1 hour, 59 minutes, and 40 seconds shattered the elusive two-hour barrier, a historic milestone that redefined the limits of human capabilities and embodied his belief that "No Human Is Limited." For him, running transcends elitism; it's a universal pursuit open to all, regardless of age or distance goals. It's a symbol of freedom, a pathway to health, and a powerful expression of unity. In November 2025, after earning the prestigious Seven Star medal, Kipchoge unveiled an ambitious new chapter in his career: a global quest to run seven marathons on seven continents. Through this extraordinary journey, he aims to bridge diverse cultures through running and inspire healthier lives globally.