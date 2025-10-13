Inside Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash: From Kareena Kapoor Khan's dramatic white Anarkalis to iconic star re-unions

His Mumbai home became the ultimate runway-meets-reunion moment where stars shone bright
Dubai: When Bollywood’s favourite fashion godfather Manish Malhotra throws a Diwali party, you don’t just attend — you arrive. His annual bash at his Mumbai bungalow last night on October 12 turned into the city’s ultimate runway-meets-reunion moment, where stars shimmered brighter than the lamps lit outside.
For me though, the night belonged to Kareena Kapoor Khan, who floated in wearing an ivory, bejewelled Anarkali that stood out. It was simple, classy and effortlessly regal. She paired it with statement earrings and that signature confidence that made every flashbulb work harder. It was a masterclass in minimalism meeting majesty. We also spotted billionaire Nita Ambani rocking her statement emerald drops and shimmering silver sari.
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan also chose to keep it traditional in an violet sari with minimal jewels. A diamond-encrusted belt with an emerald belt was her chosen look.
But fashion wasn’t the only headline of the night. Fans nearly broke the internet when Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta bumped into each other — a reunion that instantly transported everyone back to their Soldier days. The 1998 Abbas–Mustan action-romance remains a cult classic, and seeing the duo together again felt like a nostalgic Diwali gift. Their easy warmth on the red carpet sparked playful chatter about whether Soldier 2 might just be the reunion we didn’t know we needed.
Of course, Manish’s guest list didn’t stop there. Rekha made her signature grand entry, wrapped in timeless Kanjivaram glamour; Gauri Khan and Suhana twinned in gleaming metallics; and Kajol with daughter Nysa Devgn gave the cameras a mother-daughter power moment. But it was Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria, walking in hand-in-hand, who made it official as a couple. Ananya Panday chose to go a tad modern with a glittering bustier and body-hugging skirt.
Between the couture, the nostalgia, and the unfiltered Bollywood energy, Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash wasn’t just a party — it was a plotline. One where Kareena played queen and the rest of Bollywood sparkled too.
