Inside Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash: From Kareena Kapoor Khan's dramatic white Anarkalis to iconic star re-unions

For me though, the night belonged to Kareena Kapoor Khan, who floated in wearing an ivory, bejewelled Anarkali that stood out. It was simple, classy and effortlessly regal. She paired it with statement earrings and that signature confidence that made every flashbulb work harder. It was a masterclass in minimalism meeting majesty. We also spotted billionaire Nita Ambani rocking her statement emerald drops and shimmering silver sari.

But fashion wasn’t the only headline of the night. Fans nearly broke the internet when Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta bumped into each other — a reunion that instantly transported everyone back to their Soldier days. The 1998 Abbas–Mustan action-romance remains a cult classic, and seeing the duo together again felt like a nostalgic Diwali gift. Their easy warmth on the red carpet sparked playful chatter about whether Soldier 2 might just be the reunion we didn’t know we needed.

Of course, Manish’s guest list didn’t stop there. Rekha made her signature grand entry, wrapped in timeless Kanjivaram glamour; Gauri Khan and Suhana twinned in gleaming metallics; and Kajol with daughter Nysa Devgn gave the cameras a mother-daughter power moment. But it was Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria, walking in hand-in-hand, who made it official as a couple. Ananya Panday chose to go a tad modern with a glittering bustier and body-hugging skirt.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.