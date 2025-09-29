The heart of Diwali remains intact, but everything feels elevated and global
Diwali looks different to everyone. For some, it’s about lighting diyas, decking the house, and catching fireworks from the window. For others, it’s a full-on, go-big-or-go-home celebration, complete with themes, storytelling, and stunning moments. Either way, it’s a festival that’s impossible to forget.
Dubai event planners like Tasneem Alibhai and Gauri Chadha, co-founder of The Big Night Events with Kunal Rupani, share their experiences, on what it means to celebrate, creating experiences that guests remember long after the last diya flickers out.
“When I design a Diwali party, it always begins with understanding the client’s vision—whether it’s a cosy family gathering or a full-scale luxury event,” says Tasneem Alibhai, who is also the founder of The Big Proposals. “From there, I build layers of detail: a strong design concept, curated décor, custom entertainment, and culinary experiences. The focus is always on creating a sensory journey, sight, sound, taste, and atmosphere all working together so the celebration feels magical and personal.”
While themed décor isn’t extinct, Alibhai notes that today’s luxury clients crave experiences. “Guests want interactive elements—live rangoli artists, immersive light projections, and top-notch entertainment. They want to feel like they’re stepping into a once-in-a-lifetime celebration rather than a predictable party.”
Balancing cultural heritage with luxe aesthetics is an art. As Alibhai explains, they might use traditional diyas but arrange them in mirrored trays or floating glass bowls. Rangolis could be fresh florals or LED installations. Food stays traditional but plated in Michelin-style presentations. The heart of Diwali remains intact, but everything feels elevated and global.”
Clients often request over-the-top touches:
Crystal-encrusted diyas and chandeliers
Michelin-star chefs curating fusion menus
Bespoke gifting lounges
Live performances by Bollywood stars or international DJs
"To maximise wow factor within a budget, we focus on one or two high-impact elements, like a dramatic entrance installation or standout entertainment. Then, we scale back on secondary details with candles, drapes, or digital projection to create maximum impact for less," notes Alibhai.
Food is theatre. “We often create live stations where chefs reinterpret classics,” she says. “You can think truffle-infused samosas, bite-sized chaat canapés on marble slabs, or mithai reimagined as modern plated desserts."
A mix of cultural and modern is the magic formula. Traditional dance troupes, tabla-fusion acts, and Bollywood singers share the stage with top DJs or live bands. “Interactive performers like henna artists, tarot readers, or illusionists also add to the wonder,” says Alibhai.
“The smallest details make the biggest impact,” says Alibhai:
Personalised rangoli or diya displays with guest initials
Luxury gift bags with curated keepsakes
Candle-lit pathways
Scented elements like jasmine or sandalwood
Surprise moments—midnight fireworks, choreographed flash mobs, or an unexpected dessert room
“And the main one: surround yourself with people who matter,” she adds.
For Gauri Chadha, every party tells a story. As she says, they're storytellers. As she explains, every great story has a climax, and that is what they work towards. "We don't want just a marigold here, or a player there," she notes. Instead, she says that they wish to delve deep into client's Diwali memories; were they warm or intimate, or are they always looking to break the norm? "We look at how to elevate this."
She explains with an example: Last year, her client had a meditative water tank in the living room, and they wondered what to do. So they decided to 'surprise' the guests: A mermaid, dressed in Indian jewels, in the water. It's just one of the examples: "We've done events where skydivers jump out of a plane at 6000 feet; we've done customised choreographed shows, because we're really trying to push the envelope," she says.
In fact, she even recalls a royal-inspired celebration of womanhood and heritage, blending tradition with modern flair: Rani Umbrella girls, gold lotus women adorned in jewels. Moreover, when it comes to food, entertainment, décor—all curated by hand and designed to be once-in-a-lifetime,” she adds. "It leaves an impact, and get that 'wow' reaction."
Diwali is never complete without henna. And, most parties always find a way to bring henna artists in, so that the women.get their hands and feet decked. For Sana Mohammed Talha, Founder of Sana Mehndi Art, henna is an art, and a way to tell stories. "During Diwali, when I do installations at community events, corporate parties, or private gatherings, I witness the joy of families and friends coming together. Watching children select their first designs, or the glow on someone's face when they view their finished mehndi, is what makes this work rewarding," she explains, adding that her journey as a henna artist has truly been rewarding and fulfilling.
"Henna is no longer limited to one community, people of all nationalities take part. I have put henna on hands that were attempting it for the very first time, and their excitement always makes me consider the delight of cultural exchange," concludes Talha.
