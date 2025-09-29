Diwali is never complete without henna. And, most parties always find a way to bring henna artists in, so that the women.get their hands and feet decked. For Sana Mohammed Talha, Founder of Sana Mehndi Art, henna is an art, and a way to tell stories. "During Diwali, when I do installations at community events, corporate parties, or private gatherings, I witness the joy of families and friends coming together. Watching children select their first designs, or the glow on someone's face when they view their finished mehndi, is what makes this work rewarding," she explains, adding that her journey as a henna artist has truly been rewarding and fulfilling.