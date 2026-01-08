From drone shows to markets, here’s what families can enjoy for free before DSF ends
Dubai: With just days left before Dubai Shopping Festival wraps up on January 11, families still have one last weekend to enjoy everything the city has been offering for free over the past month.
From spectacular drone shows to fireworks, outdoor markets and live music, there's still plenty happening across Dubai that won't cost you a dirham. Here's how to make the most of DSF's final days.
The DSF Drones Show continues to light up the sky above Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR, every night until the festival ends. More than 1,000 drones create visual stories set to music, making it one of the most popular attractions of this year's festival.
The shows are perfect for all ages and easy to watch from the waterfront areas nearby. Most evenings feature two performances, so there's flexibility for families with different schedules.
If drones aren't enough, fireworks displays continue throughout the final weekend at multiple locations across the city. Dubai Festival City Mall, Bluewaters, Al Seef and Hatta are all hosting shows that are particularly popular with children. No tickets are needed, though arriving early helps secure a good viewing spot.
Market Outside the Box at Dubai Design District remains open until 11th January and offers one of the best free family experiences of the festival. The outdoor market features local brands, food stalls, children's activities, live music and creative workshops.
While shopping and food are optional, entry and entertainment come free, making it an easy option for a family day out. The atmosphere is relaxed and there's enough variety to keep everyone entertained.
For families who prefer live music, City Walk Unplugged continues offering free performances in an outdoor setting. Local artists and bands perform acoustic and relaxed sets throughout the weekend. It's a calmer evening option with plenty of space to walk around and nearby cafés if refreshments are needed.
Festival Bay at Dubai Festival City Mall keeps hosting free live performances, family shows and entertainment right through to the festival's end. Visitors can enjoy stage shows designed for children, roaming performers and music acts, all with the Dubai skyline as a backdrop.
Fireworks are also part of the experience on select nights, making it possible to enjoy a full evening out without spending anything on entertainment.
Al Seef offers a similar experience with its own distinct character. The waterfront location continues to feature street performances, festive lighting and scenic walks. Fireworks light up the area on certain nights, and the whole setting provides a relaxed way to enjoy the DSF atmosphere without following a strict schedule.
DSF Auto Season runs until 11th January and includes several free car displays and events across the city. This weekend features large scale exhibitions like the Mirdif Motor Show and the Middle East Car and Bike Week.
Families can see classic cars, bikes, custom builds and live stunt shows. These events are especially popular with children who enjoy seeing supercars and motorcycles up close. It's something different from the usual shopping festival activities and appeals to a specific crowd.
With the festival ending on Saturday, this is genuinely the last chance to enjoy what Dubai Shopping Festival has been offering for the past few weeks. The city has put on an impressive range of free events, and they're all still running through the final weekend.
Whether you're interested in technology driven spectacles like the drone shows, traditional entertainment like fireworks, or simply want to wander through markets and enjoy live performances, there's something happening across Dubai that suits different family preferences.
The key is planning which areas to visit based on what your family enjoys most. Some families might prefer the outdoor market atmosphere at Dubai Design District, whilst others might want the waterfront experience at Al Seef or Festival Bay. Car enthusiasts will want to catch the auto events before they finish, and everyone seems to enjoy the drone shows and fireworks.
The fact that everything mentioned here is free makes it even easier to try multiple activities over the weekend. There's no financial commitment beyond getting to the locations and perhaps buying food or drinks whilst you're there.
Dubai Shopping Festival has been running for weeks, but all good things must end. After 11th January, these special events and shows will finish until the festival returns next year.
For families who haven't had a chance to experience much of DSF yet, or those who want one last outing before it ends, this weekend is the time to do it. The weather is pleasant for outdoor activities, the city is still in festive mode, and there's genuinely a lot happening.
So, from watching drones form patterns in the night sky, catching fireworks over the water to browsing through a creative market, or simply enjoying live music in an outdoor setting, Dubai's final DSF weekend offers plenty of ways to make family memories without spending money on entertainment.
