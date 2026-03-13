Stewie Griffin gets his own show, navigating miserable classmates and a quirky old turtle
Dubai: The new series, titled Stewie, has received a two-season order from Fox and is being developed by Seth MacFarlane, the creator of the hit animated sitcom Family Guy.
The show is expected to premiere during the 2027–2028 television season, with episodes airing on Fox before becoming available for streaming on Hulu in the United States and Disney+ internationally.
The spin-off will revolve around Stewie Griffin, the eccentric and often villainous toddler from the Griffin family. First introduced when Family Guy debuted in 1999, Stewie quickly became one of the show’s most recognizable characters thanks to his intelligence, sarcastic wit and elaborate inventions.
The spin-off will follow Stewie after he is expelled from his usual preschool and forced to attend a new one that is far from prestigious. At the unfamiliar school, the baby genius finds himself surrounded by a group of children he doesn’t know and an unusual classmate: a 75-year-old turtle who apparently has a strange theory about almost every subject.
According to the show’s synopsis, the new environment isn’t exactly inspiring. 'Stewie is miserable, the other children are miserable, and even the turtle seems miserable' at least until Stewie begins deploying his signature gadgets. Using his inventions, the toddler transforms ordinary school days into bizarre journeys through space and time, turning boredom into surreal adventures.
MacFarlane, who also voices Stewie will serve as executive producer on the project. The new show builds on the enduring popularity of the Family Guy universe, which has remained a staple of animated television for more than two decades and recently passed the milestone of 450 episodes.
The upcoming series will mark the second major spin-off from the franchise. The first, The Cleveland Show, aired from 2009 to 2013 and followed the character Cleveland Brown after he left the town of Quahog.
A Stewie-focused show has long seemed like a natural step for the franchise, as the character has previously headlined special episodes.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji