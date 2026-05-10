From the UAE to the US: 12-year-old spelling champion chases global dream

Grade 7 student will represent the Emirates at the Scripps National Spelling Bee
Dubai: What began as a childhood dream in the Philippines is now taking 12-year-old Seth Warren Bacongallo from the UAE to the US.
The Grade 7 student from Homeschool Global Middle East has been set to represent the Emirates at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington after winning a spelling championship in Dubai last February.
In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, he has shared that the journey feels surreal.
"It feels incredibly exciting because this has been my dream since I was in Grade 2 back in the Philippines. I still remember watching the competition on YouTube and standing on our sofa as if it were a stage, boldly proclaiming that one day, I would be there too," Bacongallo told Gulf News.
Now, years later, that dream has become a reality.
"Winning in the UAE was already such a meaningful milestone, and now having the opportunity to go to the US to represent the Emirates makes me even more thrilled and grateful."
Preparing for the event has required discipline, sacrifice, and long hours of study.
One of the biggest challenges for Bacongallo has been adjusting to the time difference with his mentor, who is based in the US. Some training sessions begin as early as 4am UAE time, while orientation sessions for the competition can start at 3am.
Despite the demanding routine, his parents have remained his strongest support system.
"I am truly grateful to my parents for supporting me through this journey, especially for waking up with me and encouraging me every step of the way," exclaimed Bacongallo.
Like many students, he also struggles with distractions during study sessions. To help him stay focused, his mother has introduced a reward-based system.
"She encourages me to finish one list first before taking a short 15-minute gadget break, then continue with the next set of drills afterwards."
This method has helped him stay disciplined while maintaining balance during intensive training.
For spelling practice, Bacongallo studies lists of 100 words at a time before taking short breaks and moving on to the next set.
Vocabulary training is even more demanding because he considers it one of his weaker areas.
To improve, he studies around 100 to 175 vocabulary words every session and reviews each list twice for better retention and mastery.
"My daily goal is usually to complete five spelling lists and around three vocabulary lists," shared Bacongallo.
As he prepares to compete on the global stage, Bacongallo hopes his story inspires other students in the UAE to pursue their dreams.
"Just keep going. There may be moments when your dream feels impossible, but continue to trust in God and work hard. Dreams do come true, though not always immediately," advised Bacongallo.
He has added that achieving goals takes patience, perseverance, and faith.
"What matters most is that you never give up on what God has placed in your heart."
Apart from winning, Bacongallo has highlighted that representing the UAE already feels like a huge achievement.
"Seeing my dreams slowly come true keeps me motivated and grateful. That is why, when I get there, I simply want to enjoy the experience, cherish every moment, and give my best," said Bacongallo.
The Scripps Cup preliminaries will be on May 26, quarterfinals and semifinals on May 27, and finals on May 28, with 247 spellers around the world competing for the champion title.