6 early Diwali luxury gift ideas in UAE 2025: Statement watches to iconic perfumes

Light up the festivities with these gifts that range from smart home devices to watches
Diwali is right around the corner, and it’s never too early to start thinking luxe! If you want to wow your loved ones this year, why settle for ordinary when you can go glamorous? From statement watches that scream sophistication to perfumes that leave a lasting impression, we’ve rounded up six early Diwali gift ideas that are all about style, sparkle, and a touch of indulgence. Whether it’s for family, friends, or that special someone, these picks promise to make your gifting game shine as brightly as the festival lights. Let the splurge begin.
Looking for a Diwali gift that's all about classiness? Enter the Hamilton Men’s Analogue Automatic Watch — a fusion of Swiss precision and effortless style. This timepiece makes a fierce statement: Bold stainless steel case, automatic movement and a design that looks just as good with a sherwani as it does with a suit. It’s a good gift for the man who appreciates fine craftsmanship and punctuality — or at least likes looking good while running late. This Diwali, give him time — literally.
If you're looking for a Diwali gift, how about a perfume that turns heads before you even enter the room? This favourite perfume is a blend of amber, saffron, and cedarwood that feels magnetic, making it a good choice for both men and women. It doesn't try too hard, if that's what you're worried about. Gift it to someone special (or yourself) this Diwali and watch them glow brighter than the diyas. Warning: Compliments will follow.
This Diwali, skip the boring sweets box and go all out with the BONNIE AND POP Chocolate Gift Basket, a gourmet platter of pure happiness. Packed with rich chocolates, crunchy snacks, and sweet surprises, this hamper is designed to impress everyone from your family to your boss. It’s decadent, meticulously arranged, and way too good to share (but hey, it’s the season of giving). Whether you’re looking for a classy corporate gift or a treat to wow party guests, this luxe snack box is guaranteed to steal the spotlight. Consider this your shortcut to being everyone’s favourite gift-giver.
Meet the Apple Watch Ultra 2 — the Diwali gift for the fitness fanatic, tech geek, or adventure junkie in your life (or just for yourself, no judgment). With its rugged black titanium case, Alpine Loop, and precision GPS, this powerhouse smartwatch is built for both the gym and the great outdoors. Add in extra-long battery life, health tracking, and cellular freedom, and you’ve got a wrist upgrade that works hard. Perfect for those who want style, smarts, and serious performance all in one — because Diwali gifts should never be boring.
Level up their smart home game this Diwali with the Homey Pro (Early 2023) — the hub that speaks every language your devices do: Z-Wave Plus, Zigbee, Wi-Fi, BLE, Infrared, Matter & Thread. It unites all gadgets under one sleek, powerful command center. Compatible with Siri, Alexa, and Google Home, it makes life smoother, smarter, and way more fun. Whether they want to dim the lights, lock the door, or blast party music, Homey Pro does it all with a single tap (or voice). Smart gifting? You just nailed it.
Give the gift of peace and perfect sound this Diwali with the Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones. These sleek sandstone stunners block out the world with legendary noise cancellation — because sometimes, silence is golden. With up to 24 hours of battery life, they can binge podcasts, playlists, or Zoom calls all day without a recharge. The plush over-ear design feels like a soft hug for their ears, while Bluetooth keeps them wire-free and stress-free. Whether they’re commuting, working, or just tuning out the chaos of festive prep, this is the ultimate luxury upgrade for their listening experience.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox