When a Bollywood star throws a bash, you know you’ll see glitz, glamour, and plenty of faces you recognise.
And so it was on October 19, when they had a pre- Diwali bash, hosted by Neetu Kapoor. Among the A-listers present were Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt.
Anissa Malhotra took to Instagram to share a set of pictures from the celebration, calling it a "fam-jam".
Among other attendees were Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Randhir Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Alekha Advani, Anissa Malhotra, Armaan Jain, and Kareena and Saif's children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.
Ibrahim Ali Khan also posted pictures from the celebration, showcasing a light-hearted moment with his brothers Taimur and Jehangir. Sharing a candid frame, he captioned the post, "Teeno bhai teeno tabahi #happydiwali."
Soha Ali Khan also shared a carousel of photos featuring herself, Kunal Kemmu, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Amrita Arora.
Soha and Saif were seen twinning in red traditional attire, with Soha donning a red ethnic outfit and Saif sporting a red kurta paired with a white dhoti.
"Last night had some solid gold energy #happydhanteras!!" Soha wrote in the caption.
