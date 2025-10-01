GOLD/FOREX
Priyanka Chopra, Kajol, Rani Mukerji add sparkle to Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai

A star-studded Bollywood event that would rival a red carpet premiere played out in India

Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
Mumbai’s festive season turned star-studded as Bollywood’s most prominent names gathered at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, hosted by Rani Mukerji and Kajol’s family. Adding a special sparkle to the celebration this year was Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in Mumbai for an event. Above, Priyanka Chopra Jonas joins Tanishaa Mukerji and director Ayan Mukerji at Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai.
Actress Priyanka Chopra graces the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja in Mumbai, blending elegance and devotion as she joins the festive celebrations at one of the city’s most renowned pandals.
Bollywood stars Kajol, Twinkle Khanna, and Rani Mukerji share festive moments during Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai, blending glamour and tradition at one of the city’s most prominent pandals.
Bollywood veterans Jaya Bachchan and Kajol share a festive moment during Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai, highlighting the blend of tradition, devotion, and togetherness at the city’s vibrant pandal.
Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji join Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai, blending faith and festivity as they take part in the city’s vibrant cultural tradition.
Rani Mukerji, Kajol, and Tanishaa Mukerji radiate festive charm as they pose together during the 79th North Bombay Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai, honouring tradition and family bonds.
Actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, with their daughter Devi, join Durga Puja festivities in Mumbai, celebrating the festival with family warmth and devotion at the vibrant pandal.
Bollywood actress Kajol serves food as prasad during Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai, reflecting devotion, tradition, and the spirit of sharing at one of the city’s most iconic pandals.
Veteran actor Anupam Kher and actress Tanishaa Mukerji join Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai, embracing the festive spirit and cultural traditions at one of the city’s most celebrated pandals.
Actress Mouni Roy adds festive grace at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja in Mumbai, joining devotees and celebrities in celebrating the spirit of tradition, devotion, and cultural heritage.
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
