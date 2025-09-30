GOLD/FOREX
Rain-soaked Navratri in Mumbai sees Nikita Dutta’s Garba spirit

Fans cheered as Nikita Dutta danced in the Garba circle during Thane’s Navratri evening

Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
Dubai: Thane in Maharashtra came alive with festive spirit as Bollywood actress Nikita Dutta joined devotees to celebrate Navratri in vibrant style. The star, known for her charm on screen, surprised fans when she stepped into the Garba circle during late-evening festivities on Monday.

What made the moment unforgettable was the sudden burst of rain that drenched the open-air ground. Instead of retreating, Dutta embraced the downpour, twirling gracefully in traditional attire as music and dhol ( drum) beats reverberated through the crowd. Her energetic dance moves, coupled with her infectious smile, drew loud cheers from the audience, many of whom captured the spectacle on their phones.

“Navratri is about joy, devotion and coming together as a community,” Dutta told attendees. “Dancing in the rain just made it even more magical.”

The actress, who has a growing fan base in Mumbai and beyond, blended seamlessly with the crowd, dancing shoulder to shoulder with locals who were delighted to see a celebrity share their festive enthusiasm.

The evening reflected the essence of Navratri in Maharashtra—devotion fused with dance, colour, and community spirit. For many in Thane, Nikita Dutta’s rain-soaked Garba became the highlight of this year’s celebrations, embodying both Bollywood glamour and festive authenticity.

Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
