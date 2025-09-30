Rain-soaked Navratri in Mumbai sees Nikita Dutta’s Garba spirit

Fans cheered as Nikita Dutta danced in the Garba circle during Thane’s Navratri evening
Dubai: Thane in Maharashtra came alive with festive spirit as Bollywood actress Nikita Dutta joined devotees to celebrate Navratri in vibrant style. The star, known for her charm on screen, surprised fans when she stepped into the Garba circle during late-evening festivities on Monday.
What made the moment unforgettable was the sudden burst of rain that drenched the open-air ground. Instead of retreating, Dutta embraced the downpour, twirling gracefully in traditional attire as music and dhol ( drum) beats reverberated through the crowd. Her energetic dance moves, coupled with her infectious smile, drew loud cheers from the audience, many of whom captured the spectacle on their phones.
“Navratri is about joy, devotion and coming together as a community,” Dutta told attendees. “Dancing in the rain just made it even more magical.”
The actress, who has a growing fan base in Mumbai and beyond, blended seamlessly with the crowd, dancing shoulder to shoulder with locals who were delighted to see a celebrity share their festive enthusiasm.
The evening reflected the essence of Navratri in Maharashtra—devotion fused with dance, colour, and community spirit. For many in Thane, Nikita Dutta’s rain-soaked Garba became the highlight of this year’s celebrations, embodying both Bollywood glamour and festive authenticity.
