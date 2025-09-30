Rain-soaked Navratri in Mumbai sees Nikita Dutta’s Garba spirit

Dubai: Thane in Maharashtra came alive with festive spirit as Bollywood actress Nikita Dutta joined devotees to celebrate Navratri in vibrant style. The star, known for her charm on screen, surprised fans when she stepped into the Garba circle during late-evening festivities on Monday.

What made the moment unforgettable was the sudden burst of rain that drenched the open-air ground. Instead of retreating, Dutta embraced the downpour, twirling gracefully in traditional attire as music and dhol ( drum) beats reverberated through the crowd. Her energetic dance moves, coupled with her infectious smile, drew loud cheers from the audience, many of whom captured the spectacle on their phones.