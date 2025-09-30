Trump’s tariff war targets Bollywood: Fears rise over U.S. market loss

Indian filmmakers, however, have criticised the idea as unworkable and damaging. They argue that cinema is now a profoundly globalised industry, with Hollywood itself relying heavily on international shooting locations, talent, and post-production hubs. “Every second Hollywood film is shot outside the USA, with its VFX executed in India or elsewhere. Where exactly will you draw the line?” asked director Kabir Khan.

The timing is critical. In 2025, Saiyaara became the year’s top-grossing Indian film overseas, powered by strong US screenings. The historical epic Chhaava also saw solid returns, while Rajinikanth’s Coolie broke records by earning USD 6.22 million in just five days in North America. These successes underscore what could be lost if tariffs are implemented.

For Bollywood, the stakes are high. The US remains one of its most lucrative overseas markets, with Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam blockbusters regularly grossing millions at the North American box office. Recent hits, such as RRR, Pathaan, and Jawan, have showcased how both diaspora communities and mainstream audiences are embracing Indian spectacles. A 100% tariff, industry analysts warn, could instantly double ticket prices or distribution costs, making Bollywood films far less competitive in the US.

