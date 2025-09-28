GOLD/FOREX
It’s official! Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tie the knot in dreamy wedding

Selena Gomez shared the news on Instagram; Benny Blanco dubs her “My wife in real life”

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
Selena Gomez shares intimate wedding moments with Benny Blanco
Instagram

Hollywood actress and singer Selena Gomez has married music producer Benny Blanco, announcing the news on Instagram with a slideshow of photos and videos from the wedding.

The couple, seen kissing and embracing on a lawn, shared the moment with fans. Blanco, real name Benjamin Joseph Levin, commented on Gomez’s post: “My wife in real life.” The post was captioned “9.27.25” with two white heart emojis.

Inside their wedding looks

Gomez wore a white halter gown featuring floral details and a dramatic open back, while Blanco opted for a classic black tuxedo and bow tie, both custom-made by Ralph Lauren. The ceremony took place at Hope Ranch in Santa Barbara County, approximately 90 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

Star-studded guest list

Among the 170 attendees were pop superstar Taylor Swift, longtime friend of Gomez, British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, socialite Paris Hilton, and Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short. Paparazzi had captured glimpses of a large outdoor tent and wedding preparations.

Loved online

Fans, friends, and Gomez’s brands flooded Instagram with congratulations. Only Murders in the Building wrote: “Our Mabel is MARRIED,” and Rare Beauty posted: “So happy for you two.” Camila Cabello, Amy Schumer, and Gordon Ramsay also sent love

From collaborators to soulmates

Gomez, 33, and Blanco, 37, met about a decade ago and announced their engagement in December 2024 after dating for over a year. They worked together on the 2019 song “I Can’t Get Enough,” alongside J Balvin and Tainy. Blanco is also credited with hits such as Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream,” Britney Spears’ “Circus,” and Maroon 5’s “Moves Like Jagger.” Gomez’s hits include “Calm Down,” “Good for You,” “Same Old Love,” and “Come & Get It.”

Fans adore fun, candid wedding pics

The couple shared a series of Polaroid-style snapshots from the wedding, including photos of them holding hands and embracing, Gomez’s flower bouquet, and a playful shot of Blanco resting his head on Gomez’s lap while she sat on the ground.

How Gomez celebrated before the big day

While much of the guest list was kept private, co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short attended the ceremony. Reports suggested Taylor Swift visited the Santa Barbara area but stayed under strict security at a private rental. Prior to the wedding, Gomez celebrated her bachelorette party in Cabo San Lucas with friends, sharing photos of “Bride” themed outfits and moments aboard a luxury yacht.

