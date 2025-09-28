Gomez, 33, and Blanco, 37, met about a decade ago and announced their engagement in December 2024 after dating for over a year. They worked together on the 2019 song “I Can’t Get Enough,” alongside J Balvin and Tainy. Blanco is also credited with hits such as Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream,” Britney Spears’ “Circus,” and Maroon 5’s “Moves Like Jagger.” Gomez’s hits include “Calm Down,” “Good for You,” “Same Old Love,” and “Come & Get It.”