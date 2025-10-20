Actor Kriti Sanon and her mother mark Diwali with love, laughter and the glow of celebration.
Instagram
4/7
Trust Dia Mirza to live up to her name, which means lights. Here's a look at her festive gear that was on-point.
Instagram
5/7
Shabana Azmi knows how to throw a Diwali bash and how. A look at this iconic selfie featuring guests like Vidya Balan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Dia Mirza, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Divya Dutta, and Javed Akhtar. We love how Ali Fazal and Akhtar is milking the moment surrounded by talented actresses.
Instagram
6/7
Mouni Roy and Disha Patani are besties in real life and it's no surprise that they chose to spend Diwali together.
Instagram
7/7
Mouni Roy celebrates Diwali with her husband Suraj Nambiar, sharing festive warmth and sparkle.