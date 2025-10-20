GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment /
BollyWood

Bollywood shines bright as stars celebrate Diwali in style

Actors and actresses were in their finest best as they brought in festival of lights

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Diwali is all about spending time with your family and best friends. Here's a look at actress Kriti Sanon, her sister Nupur Sanon, mother, and bestie at their home in Mumbai.
Diwali is all about spending time with your family and best friends. Here's a look at actress Kriti Sanon, her sister Nupur Sanon, mother, and bestie at their home in Mumbai.
Instagram
1/7
Bollywod power couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are in their element this Diwali. And for once, Akshay - who's very disciplined with his nutrition - is seen indulging in sweets.
Instagram
2/7
We all know that Karan Johar is a doting dad. Here's a look at the papa dearest with his twins Yash and Roohi.
Instagram
3/7
Actor Kriti Sanon and her mother mark Diwali with love, laughter and the glow of celebration.
Instagram
4/7
Trust Dia Mirza to live up to her name, which means lights. Here's a look at her festive gear that was on-point.
Instagram
5/7
Shabana Azmi knows how to throw a Diwali bash and how. A look at this iconic selfie featuring guests like Vidya Balan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Dia Mirza, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Divya Dutta, and Javed Akhtar. We love how Ali Fazal and Akhtar is milking the moment surrounded by talented actresses.
Instagram
6/7
Mouni Roy and Disha Patani are besties in real life and it's no surprise that they chose to spend Diwali together.
Instagram
7/7
Mouni Roy celebrates Diwali with her husband Suraj Nambiar, sharing festive warmth and sparkle.
Instagram
Related Topics:
bollywood

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

In pictures: Diwali shines bright around the world

In pictures: Diwali shines bright around the world

2m read
Among the A-listers present were Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt.

Inside Bollywood star Neetu Kapoor's Diwali party

2m read
Ayushmann Khurrana in Thamma

Ayushmann Khurrana on how AI cannot replace emotions

5m read
Living between Dubai and Mumbai, Vivek Oberoi moves through life with the ease of someone who’s learned to balance fame, family and business.

Vivek Oberoi: Balancing stardom and purpose

6m read