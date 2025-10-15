Diwali 2025: Top 5 films, series like Rashmika Mandanna's 'Thamma', Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 4' out this festival

Dubai: This Diwali , Bollywood and beyond are serving up everything from obsessive love stories to spooky rom-coms and power-packed Punjabi laughter. Whether you’re in the mood for passion, paranormal romance, or pure desi chaos, here's a round up of some popular festive releases that promise to light up your long weekend brighter than your neighbour’s fairy lights.

Mad love meets madder obsession in Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, a musical rollercoaster of heartbreak, defiance, and desire. Sonam Bajwa and Harshvardhan Rane turn up the heat in this high-voltage drama where love and hate constantly blur lines. Expect passionate stares, angsty tunes, and more emotional fireworks than your Diwali crackers. The story dives deep into how obsession and respect can twist destinies — with a soundtrack that lingers long after the credits roll. If you’re a sucker for tragic romance drenched in melody, this one’s your festive guilty pleasure.

From the spooky masterminds at Maddock Films comes Thamma, a horror-comedy that dares to mix supernatural suspense with heart-tugging romance. Think eerie meets endearing as Ayushmann and Rashmika play star-crossed lovers battling bloodlines, destiny, and the occasional ghostly glitch. Add Paresh Rawal’s impeccable comic timing, and you’ve got a film that flirts with fear while delivering laughs and love in equal measure. Stylish, spirited, and deliciously offbeat, Thamma might just be the paranormal romance you didn’t know you needed this Diwali.

The ladies are running the show — and the wedding — in Godday Godday Chaa 2, the laugh-out-loud sequel that’s as festive as a bhangra beat. Set in a vibrant Punjabi village, the film celebrates women taking charge of the dhol, the dance floor, and destiny itself. But when the sidelined men plot to reclaim control, the women’s wit keeps them gloriously outsmarted. Expect crackling humour, colourful chaos, and heartwarming camaraderie wrapped in pure Punjabi spirit. It’s the ultimate feel-good family entertainer — and proof that this Diwali, girl power wins again.

Tiger Shroff storms back as Ranveer “Ronny” in Baaghi 4, a relentless fusion of action and psychological thriller. The actioner delves into the shadows of memory and delusion, wrapping bone-crushing fight sequences around a tormented mind trying to distinguish truth from illusion. After surviving a catastrophic accident, Ronny finds himself haunted by the memory of Alisha—a woman whose existence is denied by everyone around him. As his reality fractures, he’s drawn into a web of deception orchestrated by a ruthless antagonist who thrives on playing with the mind. When violence, love, and identity collide, Ronny must fight not just for survival, but for the sanity that separates man from monster.

If you like atmospheric thrillers with slow-burn tension, twisted relationships, and a steady dose of psychological unease, this one’s for you. Bhagwat – Chapter 1: Raakshas will pull you into a labyrinth of crime, broken psyches, and moral conflict. Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat is no superhero—haunted, stubborn, and convinced that every missing case has a thread worth pulling. When young women begin vanishing in his jurisdiction, his investigation zeroes in on Sameer, a professor who seems ordinary on the surface but may be harboring a darker reality.

