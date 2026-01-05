Ranveer Singh’s Pralay: All about his zombie thriller post Dhurandhar’s Rs 1 billion blockbuster

With Dhurandhar completing historic run, Ranveer Singh is planning another hit
If you thought Bollywood was done experimenting with genres, think again. Ranveer Singh, fresh off the historic success of Dhurandhar, is about to bring a zombie apocalypse to the Hindi film universe. Yes, you read that right. While the country still celebrates Dhurandhar’s Rs 8 billion milestone Ranveer’s next project, Pralay, promises brains, brawn, and a dash of dystopia.
Dhurandhar has already shattered records, becoming the highest-grossing Bollywood film in India. With Part 2 set for release on March 19 across five languages during Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa, Ranveer’s next moves are closely watched.
Pralay is touted as a first-of-its-kind zombie apocalypse film in Hindi cinema. Unlike Go Goa Gone, which relied on contemporary chaos, Pralay promises a post-apocalyptic Mumbai with AI-driven dystopia. The film taps into a global genre beloved from 28 Days Later to Train to Busan, making it a bold new direction for Indian audiences.
Alia Bhatt was initially rumored to star opposite Ranveer, but a packed 2026 schedule cleared the way for Kalyani Priyadarshan — fresh off her supernatural hit Lokah: Chapter 1 — likely making her Bollywood debut. Adding to the fresh blood, Jai Mehta, son of Hansal Mehta, will also appear, bringing his TV and film experience to the silver screen.
While production timelines remain uncertain, plans for filming were initially set for the second half of this year. Ranveer has been told to lie low until Dhurandhar Part 2 hits cinemas. Once that’s out, audiences can expect Pralay to begin its zombie takeover.
Bollywood may never be the same — Ranveer Singh is turning the apocalypse into a box-office event.
