Watch: Maiden Pak-China fashion fusion dazzles at Great Wall

First-ever fashion show celebrates Pakistan-China friendship with vibrant blend of styles
Dubai: In a spectacular celebration of culture and creativity, the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing, in collaboration with the China International Cultural Communication Center (CICCC), hosted the maiden Pakistan-China Fashion Show at the iconic Badaling section of the Great Wall of China.
The event showcased a stunning fusion of Pakistani and Chinese fashion, with designers Maheen Khan, Moazzam Abbasi, Ayesha Tariq, Rizwanullah, and Zain Hashmi presenting exclusive collections inspired by both nations’ aesthetics. China-based Pakistani designer Aqeel Chaudhary also unveiled a dazzling jewellery collection, while celebrated Chinese designer Liang Suyun added her signature touch to the runway. The show was curated by Adnan Ansari from Riwayat.
Senior Chinese officials, diplomats, media representatives, and business leaders attended the event, marking a high-profile celebration of artistic and cultural exchange.
Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, highlighted the significance of the historic venue, noting that the Great Wall of China serves as a modern bridge of fabric, art, and friendship. He said the event was particularly meaningful as it coincided with the 60th anniversary of the first Pakistani dignitary’s visit to the Badaling section of the Wall. The landmark event not only celebrated style but also strengthened the enduring cultural and economic ties between Pakistan and China, proving that fashion can truly be a bridge across nations.
“The showcase demonstrates the fusion of creativity and commercial insight, highlighting the strength of Pakistani fashion and its natural synergy with the Chinese market,” Ambassador Hashmi said, emphasising the potential for new collaborative ventures between the two nations.
Long Yuxiang, Chairman of the CICCC, described the fashion show as a vivid reflection of the China-Pakistan All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership, underlining the shared heritage and cultural aspirations of both countries. He expressed a commitment to exploring further collaborations in contemporary fashion aesthetics and creating innovative works that merge traditional values with modern trends.
