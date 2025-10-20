Watch: Maiden Pak-China fashion fusion dazzles at Great Wall

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, highlighted the significance of the historic venue, noting that the Great Wall of China serves as a modern bridge of fabric, art, and friendship. He said the event was particularly meaningful as it coincided with the 60th anniversary of the first Pakistani dignitary’s visit to the Badaling section of the Wall. The landmark event not only celebrated style but also strengthened the enduring cultural and economic ties between Pakistan and China, proving that fashion can truly be a bridge across nations.