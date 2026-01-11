GOLD/FOREX
Pakistan: Tragic wedding blast in Islamabad kills eight, including bride and groom

Gas explosion at a house turns wedding celebrations into mourning, multiple homes damaged

Last updated:
A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Pakistan: Tragic wedding blast in Islamabad kills eight, including bride and groom
At least eight people including a newly-wed couple died in Islamabad gas cylinder blast.

At least eight people, including a newly-wed couple, were killed and 12 others injured in a devastating explosion at a house in Islamabad on Sunday, officials confirmed.

The blast, believed to have been caused by a gas leak, occurred shortly after a wedding reception in the city’s Sector G-7/2.

Authorities said the explosion destroyed several nearby homes and forced the closure of surrounding roads to allow emergency services to operate efficiently. Rescue teams used advanced technology to free people trapped under the rubble.

Burn injuries

Government officials, including Islamabad’s Additional Deputy Commissioner Sahibzada Yusuf, confirmed that among the deceased were the bride, groom, and several family members. Injured victims were transported to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Capital Hospital, with some suffering severe burn injuries, Dawn news reported.

Condolence

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, offering condolences to the families and directing health authorities to ensure the best possible care for the victims. He also ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.

Gas cylinder explosions

Gas cylinder explosions have caused multiple deadly incidents in Pakistan, where many households rely on cylinders due to low natural gas pressure. Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani also condemned the incident, calling for stricter safety measures and public awareness to prevent similar tragedies.

“This is a heart-wrenching incident that turned celebrations into mourning for a family,” Gilani said, emphasising the urgent need for enforcement of safety regulations.

Authorities continue to investigate the exact cause of the explosion.

