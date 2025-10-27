Step into the Upside Down: Stranger Things comes to Abu Dhabi's Yas Island

This experience lets fans connect with the supernatural world of Hawkins in real time
Get ready, fans—Hawkins, Indiana, is about to land in the Middle East. Yas Island is set to debut Stranger Things: The Experience on November 14, bringing the beloved Netflix universe to life like never before. From eerie labs to the shadowy tunnels of the Upside Down, visitors will journey through scenes alongside live actors, special effects, and immersive sets that make you feel like you’ve stepped straight into the show.
The adventure doesn’t stop there. Guests will end their trek in the vibrant ‘Mix-Tape’ area, an 80s-inspired celebration featuring themed food, exclusive merchandise, photo ops, and surprises that honor the series’ most unforgettable moments. Coinciding with the release of the final season, this experience lets fans connect with the supernatural world of Hawkins in real time, right as the series captures audiences worldwide.
Liam Findlay, CEO of Miral Destinations, said: “This isn’t just entertainment—it’s an invitation to step into one of the most defining universes of our time. We can’t wait to welcome fans to Hawkins on Yas Island.”
Whether you’re a die-hard devotee or stepping into Hawkins for the first time, expect a cinematic, action-packed, interactive adventure that turns Yas Island into the ultimate Stranger Things playground.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox