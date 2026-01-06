Timothée Chalamet’s Best Actor speech is a love letter to Kylie Jenner: 'Couldn't do this without you'

During his speech, Chalamet made a rare and candid reference to their relationship
Timothée Chalamet’s whirlwind awards-season run for Marty Supreme reached a high point on Sunday night when the actor took home the Critics Choice Award for Best Actor. Yet, it was his personal remarks onstage that quickly became the evening’s most talked-about moment.
During his acceptance speech, Chalamet made a rare and candid reference to his relationship with Kylie Jenner. He thanked his long-term partner for the support and stability she has provided over the past three years, expressing his love and crediting her as an essential part of his journey. “And lastly, I’ll just say, thank you to my partner of three years,” he said. “Thank you for our foundation. I love you, I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart.”
The broadcast camera cut to Jenner in the audience, who responded on a similar note. The exchange marked Chalamet’s most public acknowledgment of their relationship to date and immediately set social media alight.
Online speculation escalated within minutes, with fans on X and Reddit interpreting the moment as a possible signal of impending engagement. Posts predicting “wedding bells” quickly gained traction, underscoring the intense public interest surrounding the couple.
Fuel was added to the speculation days earlier, on January 4, when Jenner shared photos of herself in a striking gown on Instagram, captioned simply with orange heart emojis. Chalamet not only liked the post but commented with a matching string of orange hearts, making it the first time the pair had openly interacted on Instagram in a way fans could see.
Chalamet’s growing presence within the Kardashian-Jenner inner circle has also not gone unnoticed. Over Christmas, fans spotted his name iced onto the family’s elaborate gingerbread house alongside Jenner’s children and other family members. Jenner’s mother, Kris Jenner, further signaled her approval by posting a photo of a red-and-white Marty Supreme jacket on December 8, enthusiastically praising the film.
Jenner and Chalamet, who quietly began dating in early 2023, have largely kept their relationship low-key. However, 2025 has marked a noticeable shift. After nearly two years together, they made their red carpet debut as a couple in May at the 70th David di Donatello Awards in Rome. Jenner only followed Chalamet on Instagram in July 2025, a move widely interpreted as a significant step toward going public.
Although split rumors briefly surfaced in November, Chalamet and Jenner quickly dispelled them by appearing together at the Marty Supreme Los Angeles premiere in December. With increasingly public gestures and growing family ties, speculation about an engagement shows no signs of slowing down.
Saarangi Aji contributed to this article.
