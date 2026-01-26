Social media users called her out for using a 'laxative' and 'Korean Ozempic'
Kylie Jenner has come under fire on social media for promoting a viral "cutting jelly" beauty supplement that some are calling an "appetite suppressant" and "Korean Ozempic."
The reality TV star shared a video on TikTok on January 11 where she was getting ready for her last fitting before an event. She talked about how one of New Year's resolutions for 2026 was "to snack less" so she has been bringing the pomegranate-flavoured Foodology cutting jelly with her.
She credited the product for helping with "debloating" and "digestion."
The brand describes itself as "Korea's No.1 K-Diet brand". After gaining popularity in South Korea, it has expanded to other markets, including the US, through TikTok and Amazon.
According to Amazon, the Foodology Coleology Cutting Jelly contains garcinia cambogia extract, chia seeds, pomegranate concentrate, and prebiotics.
The brand is promoting using it for "healthy weight management and metabolism boost." The product claims to use science-backed ingredients to decrease body fat.
Social media users have called out Jenner for promoting a dieting product, especially to her young fan base.
Some have called out the laxative effects of the product, and others have described it as a "Korean Ozempic."
There are notable differences between Foodology and Ozempic, which is actually a prescription anti-diabetic medication that has become infamous for celebrities using it to lose weight because of its appetite-suppressing qualities. Meanwhile, Foodology is an edible fibre-packed jelly that's promoting weight management and skin support.
Overall, users are concerned about the message Jenner is promoting about body image and snacking in the video to younger fans.
The reality TV star has recently been supporting boyfriend Timothée Chalamet during awards season. During his acceptance speech for Best Actor at the Critics Choice Awards 2026, he gave a sweet shoutout to Jenner, saying, "Couldn't do this without you."
Chalamet is also nominated for Best Actor at the Oscars 2026 for Marty Supreme. This is his third nomination for the award.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox