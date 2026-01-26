GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Kylie Jenner criticised for promoting controversial 'cutting jelly'

Social media users called her out for using a 'laxative' and 'Korean Ozempic'

Last updated:
Heather Cichowski, Audience Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Kylie Jenner promoted the Korean product on TikTok.
Kylie Jenner promoted the Korean product on TikTok.
TikTok

Kylie Jenner has come under fire on social media for promoting a viral "cutting jelly" beauty supplement that some are calling an "appetite suppressant" and "Korean Ozempic."

The reality TV star shared a video on TikTok on January 11 where she was getting ready for her last fitting before an event. She talked about how one of New Year's resolutions for 2026 was "to snack less" so she has been bringing the pomegranate-flavoured Foodology cutting jelly with her.

She credited the product for helping with "debloating" and "digestion."

The brand describes itself as "Korea's No.1 K-Diet brand". After gaining popularity in South Korea, it has expanded to other markets, including the US, through TikTok and Amazon.

According to Amazon, the Foodology Coleology Cutting Jelly contains garcinia cambogia extract, chia seeds, pomegranate concentrate, and prebiotics.

The brand is promoting using it for "healthy weight management and metabolism boost." The product claims to use science-backed ingredients to decrease body fat.

Social media users have called out Jenner for promoting a dieting product, especially to her young fan base.

Some have called out the laxative effects of the product, and others have described it as a "Korean Ozempic."

There are notable differences between Foodology and Ozempic, which is actually a prescription anti-diabetic medication that has become infamous for celebrities using it to lose weight because of its appetite-suppressing qualities. Meanwhile, Foodology is an edible fibre-packed jelly that's promoting weight management and skin support.

Overall, users are concerned about the message Jenner is promoting about body image and snacking in the video to younger fans.

The reality TV star has recently been supporting boyfriend Timothée Chalamet during awards season. During his acceptance speech for Best Actor at the Critics Choice Awards 2026, he gave a sweet shoutout to Jenner, saying, "Couldn't do this without you."

Chalamet is also nominated for Best Actor at the Oscars 2026 for Marty Supreme. This is his third nomination for the award.

Related Topics:
controversyKylie Jenner

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

EDE released an image of the product and the affected batch codes.

UAE expands Nestlé infant formula products recall

2m read
French actor Timothee Chalamet (L) and US media personality Kylie Jenner attend the premiere of "Marty Supreme" in Los Angeles, California, on December 8, 2025.

Timothy Chalamet thanks Kylie Jenner in award speech

2m read
FILE - South Korean actor Ahn Sung-ki attends an event as part of the 11th Pusan International Film Festival in Busan, South Korea, Oct. 13, 2006. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

South Korean movie star Ahn Sung-ki dies at 74

2m read
Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber and US model Hailey Bieber ar

Justin Bieber sparks divorce rumours with Hailey again

2m read