In addition to its commercial success, Marty Supreme has become one of the most talked-about films of the 2025–26 awards season. The movie earned nine nominations at the 98th Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director for Josh Safdie, Best Actor for Timothée Chalamet, and nods in major craft categories like Best Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Costume Design etc. which is a rare achievement for an indie sports drama.