Catch the Oscar-nominated drama on the big screen in Dubai this March
Dubai: For months, cinema lovers in the UAE have been buzzing about Marty Supreme the critically acclaimed sports drama starring Timothée Chalamet that became one of the most talked-about films of the last year. Directed by Josh Safdie and released globally on December 25, 2025, the film finally making its long-awaited theatrical debut in the UAE, exclusively at VOX Cinemas on 12 March 2026.
The film is a sports drama from acclaimed indie studio A24 Set in the 1950s it follows the rise of table tennis player Marty Mauser, a gritty, charismatic dreamer played by Chalamet as he battles odds, rivals and his own demons to become a world champion. The ensemble cast also includes Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’zion, Tyler the Creator and others in key roles.
Although Marty Supreme has already been released internationally and even made its way to digital and streaming platforms in early 2026, its arrival in UAE cinemas is exciting for many film lovers here, watching it in a packed theatre, on a full-scale screen with immersive sound, is part of the experience.
In addition to its commercial success, Marty Supreme has become one of the most talked-about films of the 2025–26 awards season. The movie earned nine nominations at the 98th Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director for Josh Safdie, Best Actor for Timothée Chalamet, and nods in major craft categories like Best Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Costume Design etc. which is a rare achievement for an indie sports drama.
On the awards circuit earlier in the season, Chalamet won both the Golden Globe Award and Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Marty Mauser. The film also secured numerous other nominations, including eight Critics’ Choice nods, three Golden Globe nominations and eleven British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) nominations, though it notably did not win at the BAFTAs despite the high number of nominations.
This sweep of awards attention makes its theatrical release in the UAE feel even more exciting for audiences as they get to see a globally celebrated contender on the big screen.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji
