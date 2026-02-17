Why Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's daughter Apple represents the new era of the low-profile 'It girl'

Apple gets candid about makeup, summers in New York and being called her mum's twin
Dubai: For most of her life, Apple Martin existed in headlines as the daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, photographed at fashion weeks and the occasional red carpet, but largely shielded from the spotlight. Now 21, she’s beginning to step forward on her own terms
In a recent appearance with Vogue, Apple came across less like a celebrity offspring and more like any other Gen Z young woman figuring it out in real time. She spoke openly about skin struggles, internet assumptions, and her experience as a college student.
For years, online speculation has followed her face, particularly her lips. Apple addressed the chatter with a shrugging honesty: She had gotten her lips done once at 18 and now just overline her lips with lipliner and loves to pout in photos. Just makeup doing what makeup does.
Her beauty routine itself leans unfussy, light base, defined lips, lots of hydration and an emphasis on sunscreen, including products from Supergoop, a brand her mother founded.
Skincare hasn’t always been effortless, though. Apple shared that her most difficult acne flare-ups happened during the Covid lockdown in 2020. In a way, the timing was a blessing, she could stay home and avoid the pressure of being seen.
She credits her mother for stepping in with advice, even consulting contacts through Goop to help her find the right dermatologists. After countless appointments, she landed on something far simpler: a calm routine and less stress. “The more you stress about it, the worse it gets” she said.
She also spoke about going through her mother’s wardrobe from her twenties and feeling unexpectedly emotional. “My mom’s wardrobe from her 20s is just about my favourite thing in the entire world. It makes me emotional thinking about the things in that closet.” She said.
Public fascination with who she resembles hasn’t faded either. Apple herself seems undecided about whether she takes after her Oscar-winning mum or her British singer dad. It wasn’t until attending the premiere of Marty Supreme alongside Paltrow that she remembers being called her “mum’s twin” for the first time.
And then there’s the accent question. With an American mother and a British father, many expect her to sound like she grew up in London. She doesn’t. Raised primarily around her mother’s American voice, spending summers in New York, and later moving to California, Apple admits she might have picked up more of a West Coast sound than anything else.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji