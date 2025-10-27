Both the stars have called it quits with their long-term partners
As someone said, you really can't go a few weeks without Chris Martin making the headlines, somehow. If it wasn't outing adultery at his concert, it's his own dating life now.
Until this morning, the most unexpected celebrity crossover of the year was Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau becoming official. But step aside, pop diplomacy — because the internet’s latest obsession is the rumoured connection between Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner and Chris Martin.
According to The Daily Mail, the two reportedly went on a “secret date” recently — their first since both called it quits with their long-term partners. There aren't any photos (a true paparazzi miracle), so take this with the biggest grain of Maldon salt you can find.
Before we assume wedding bells (or Coldplay ballads) are incoming, let’s rewind. The only confirmed link between Turner and Martin dates back to 2020, when Turner’s then-husband Joe Jonas invited Martin to surprise her on his travel show Cup of Joe. Sophie, ever the fangirl, lit up at the video message — and now fans are wondering if the admiration might’ve evolved into something more... personal.
Of course, it’s equally possible they’re just friends bonding over mutual heartbreak and acoustic guitars.
After her split from Joe Jonas in September 2023, Turner was quickly seen with British aristocrat Peregrine “Perry” Pearson. The two seemed blissfully happy: red carpets, matching smiles, and a February 2024 appearance at a glittery London event signaled a new chapter.
Turner even posted a gushy birthday tribute that October. But by mid-2025, tabloids claimed the “angel pie” had crumbled. While The Sun reported she was newly single, the two reappeared together at a family cookbook launch — because nothing says 'unclear relationship status' like promoting your ex’s family recipes.
Then in September, whispers started again after Turner was allegedly spotted on the celebrity dating app Raya. Translation: she might be officially playing the field again.
Martin’s relationship résumé is already written in pop-culture gold ink. He met Gwyneth Paltrow at a Coldplay gig in 2002, married her, had two children and then gave the world the iconic phrase “conscious uncoupling” when they split in 2014 — a breakup so gentle it became a wellness meme.
After Gwyneth came Dakota Johnson. The pair quietly dated for eight years before calling it quits in June 2025.
Now, with both Turner and Martin freshly single, fans are losing it at the thought of Westeros meeting Glastonbury.
Short answer: Nobody knows. Long answer: it’s Hollywood, so anything’s possible. Between Turner’s Raya sightings and Martin’s recent concert chaos, the only thing confirmed is that both are headline gold right now.
If this secret date did happen, it’s probably more coffee catch-up. And if it didn’t, well, the internet’s already decided it prefers the fan fiction version anyway.
