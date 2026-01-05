GOLD/FOREX
O'Neill appointed Celtic manager until end of the season

O'Neill, manager of Glasgow giants from 2000-05 stepped aside for Nancy in early December

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Celtic FC Manager Martin O'Neill gestures during the UEFA Europa League football match Feyenoord Rotterdam and Celtic Glasgow at the Feyenoord Stadium 'De Kuip' in Rotterdam on Novemberr 27, 2025.
Celtic FC Manager Martin O'Neill gestures during the UEFA Europa League football match Feyenoord Rotterdam and Celtic Glasgow at the Feyenoord Stadium 'De Kuip' in Rotterdam on Novemberr 27, 2025.
AFP

Glasgow: Celtic have appointed Martin O'Neill as their manager until the end of the season on Monday after the Scottish champions sacked Wilfried Nancy earlier in the day.

The 73-year-old stepped in as caretaker boss for eight games following Brendan Rodgers' exit in October, winning seven of those fixtures.

O'Neill, a full-time manager of the Glasgow giants from 2000-2005 stepped aside for Nancy in early December.

