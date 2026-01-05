O'Neill appointed Celtic manager until end of the season

O'Neill, manager of Glasgow giants from 2000-05 stepped aside for Nancy in early December
Glasgow: Celtic have appointed Martin O'Neill as their manager until the end of the season on Monday after the Scottish champions sacked Wilfried Nancy earlier in the day.
The 73-year-old stepped in as caretaker boss for eight games following Brendan Rodgers' exit in October, winning seven of those fixtures.
O'Neill, a full-time manager of the Glasgow giants from 2000-2005 stepped aside for Nancy in early December.
