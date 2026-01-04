'One Battle After Another' wins Best Picture at National Society of Film Critics Awards

"This was a great year for movies and -- as we're hardly the only critics' group to acknowledge -- an especially resonant one for movies about revolution and solidarity," said Justin Chang, chair of the NSFC. "Following a difficult year for journalism and filmmaking, it's thrilling to salute One Battle After Another, The Secret Agent, It Was Just an Accident, My Undesirable Friends: Part I -- Last Air in Moscow'and Sinners, and all the other brilliant films represented among our winners and runners-up."