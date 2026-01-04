'One Battle After Another' wins Best Picture at National Society of Film Critics Awards

It led the field with four awards in total, Variety reported
One Battle After Another emerged as the top winner at the National Society of Film Critics (NSFC) Awards for 2025, clinching the Best Picture honour and leading the field with four awards in total, Variety reported.
The film also won Best Director for Paul Thomas Anderson, Best Supporting Actress for Teyana Taylor and Best Supporting Actor for Benicio del Toro, underlining its strong showing with the critics' body.
Despite the film's success, lead star Leonardo DiCaprio did not feature among the winners in the Best Actor category. The award went to Ethan Hawke for his portrayal of lyricist Lorenz Hart in Richard Linklater's Blue Moon. Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent) and Michael B. Jordan (Sinners) were named runners-up.
The Secret Agent and Sinners took home top honours for best film not in the English language and best cinematography, respectively. Other notable winners included My Undesirable Friends: Part I -- Last Air in Moscow for Best Nonfiction Film and Familiar Touch, which earned Kathleen Chalfant the Best Actress prize, according to Variety.
Commenting on the awards, NSFC chair Justin Chang said 2025 had been "a great year for movies," noting a strong presence of films centred on themes of revolution and solidarity. He added that it was especially meaningful to honour films such as One Battle After Another, The Secret Agent and Sinners following a challenging year for journalism and filmmaking.
"This was a great year for movies and -- as we're hardly the only critics' group to acknowledge -- an especially resonant one for movies about revolution and solidarity," said Justin Chang, chair of the NSFC. "Following a difficult year for journalism and filmmaking, it's thrilling to salute One Battle After Another, The Secret Agent, It Was Just an Accident, My Undesirable Friends: Part I -- Last Air in Moscow'and Sinners, and all the other brilliant films represented among our winners and runners-up."
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox