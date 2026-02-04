For the Paris premiere, Robbie chose Chanel couture and statement champagne diamonds
Dubai: Margot Robbie takes the red-carpet game very seriously.
Walking the red carpet at Le Grand Rex, the actress leaned fully into old-world romance in a custom Chanel Couture gown that felt dramatic in the best way.
The look featured a structured corset in rich red velvet, flowing into a white skirt and finishing with a sweeping train that trailed behind her as she posed.
But it was the jewellery that really stopped people mid-scroll. Robbie wore a custom Lorraine Schwartz choker boasting over 100 carats of champagne diamonds.
The statement piece centered around a large rectangular diamond, outlined with smaller stones and finished with an oversized pear-shaped drop. Set on a red velvet band.
Lorraine Schwartz later shared behind-the-scenes love on Instagram story, expressing how she loved designing the 'nude' 100-carat choker and earrings for Robbie and thanking stylist Andrew Mukamal for bringing the vision together.
The Paris moment follows another headline-making appearance just days earlier at the film’s Los Angeles premiere. There, Robbie stepped out in a nude lace Schiaparelli gown with a bold black-and-red train, paired with the legendary Cartier Taj Mahal necklace, a piece once gifted by Richard Burton to Elizabeth Taylor in 1972.
While talking to ExtraTV, speaking about the jewel, Robbie noted its romantic history, saying it felt fitting for the night a quiet nod to the passion and intensity that define Wuthering Heights itself.
With just two premieres down, and Margot Robbie is already delivering a fashion narrative as dramatic as the story she’s bringing to the screen.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji
