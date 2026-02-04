GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Margot Robbie dazzles in 100-carat diamonds in Paris after $88M Taj Mahal necklace

For the Paris premiere, Robbie chose Chanel couture and statement champagne diamonds

Last updated:
Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Australian actress Margot Robbie poses during a photocall before the screening of the movie 'Wuthering Heights' at the Grand Rex theater in Paris on February 2, 2026.
Australian actress Margot Robbie poses during a photocall before the screening of the movie 'Wuthering Heights' at the Grand Rex theater in Paris on February 2, 2026.
AFP-GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT

Dubai: Margot Robbie takes the red-carpet game very seriously.

Walking the red carpet at Le Grand Rex, the actress leaned fully into old-world romance in a custom Chanel Couture gown that felt dramatic in the best way.

The look featured a structured corset in rich red velvet, flowing into a white skirt and finishing with a sweeping train that trailed behind her as she posed.

But it was the jewellery that really stopped people mid-scroll. Robbie wore a custom Lorraine Schwartz choker boasting over 100 carats of champagne diamonds.

The statement piece centered around a large rectangular diamond, outlined with smaller stones and finished with an oversized pear-shaped drop. Set on a red velvet band.

Lorraine Schwartz later shared behind-the-scenes love on Instagram story, expressing how she loved designing the 'nude' 100-carat choker and earrings for Robbie and thanking stylist Andrew Mukamal for bringing the vision together.

The Paris moment follows another headline-making appearance just days earlier at the film’s Los Angeles premiere. There, Robbie stepped out in a nude lace Schiaparelli gown with a bold black-and-red train, paired with the legendary Cartier Taj Mahal necklace, a piece once gifted by Richard Burton to Elizabeth Taylor in 1972.

While talking to ExtraTV, speaking about the jewel, Robbie noted its romantic history, saying it felt fitting for the night a quiet nod to the passion and intensity that define Wuthering Heights itself.

With just two premieres down, and Margot Robbie is already delivering a fashion narrative as dramatic as the story she’s bringing to the screen.

Article contributed by Saarangi Aji

Related Topics:
hollywoodmoviesFashion

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Australian actress Margot Robbie attends the world premiere of "Wuthering Heights" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on January 28, 2026.

Why is Margot getting flak for wearing a $88m necklace?

2m read
Australian actress Margot Robbie attends the world premiere of "Wuthering Heights" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on January 28, 2026.

The story behind Margot Robbie's Taj Mahal necklace

3m read
Enjoy the festive season at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa

Enjoy the festive season at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa

2m read
Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen.

Max Verstappen’s home Grand Prix gets the axe

2m read