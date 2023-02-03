He said: "When I was in it, when I was 16 through 20 years old, I was starring in this franchise where my character is known for taking his shirt off every other second. No, I did not know that it was affecting me or that it was going to affect me in future with body image. In the first movie, I was 140 lbs and in 'New Moon' I was 175, so that wasn't my natural body. And I had to work hard for it, and I had to work very, very hard just to maintain it.

As per Female First UK, the 'Tracers' star went on to explain that he had a negative reaction to seeing images of his changing body shared online and reminded fans that they can change whatever they want to about their body physically but it will be "all for nothing" if their mental health is not in check.