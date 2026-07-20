US Vice President JD Vance announces birth of fourth child

Vance family celebrates new arrival, thanking military doctors and White House staff
US Vice President JD Vance announced on Sunday that his wife, Usha Vance, has given birth to their fourth child, a son.
“We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning. Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother,” the couple said in a joint statement.
The baby was born on Sunday morning at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.
The couple thanked the medical teams who cared for Usha and the newborn, saying: “The incredible military doctors and staff members of Walter Reed Medical Center and the White House Medical Unit have been a blessing. We are deeply thankful for all they have done for our family.”
Alec is the couple’s fourth child and their third son. The Vances already have two sons — Ewan, 9, and Vivek, 6 — and a daughter, Mirabel, 4. They have largely kept their children away from public view.
Vance, 41, said in a post on X that “Usha and the baby are happy and healthy and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother.”
The vice president, who has previously spoken in support of larger families, told an anti-abortion rally in January 2025: “I want more babies in the United States of America.”
Many members of President Donald Trump’s administration have backed policies supporting larger families, although critics have pointed to the lack of progress on affordability measures for families with children.
The birth marked a rare moment in US political history. The last known vice-president to have had a child while serving in office was Schuyler Colfax, whose son, Schuyler Colfax III, was born in 1870.
Before that, Vice-President John C. Calhoun welcomed a son, William, in 1829.
JD Vance became the third-youngest person to be sworn in as US vice-president and has emerged as one of the most prominent figures in President Donald Trump’s administration.
Usha Vance, born Usha Bala Chilukuri, is the daughter of Indian immigrants and was raised in California. Her family traces its roots to Andhra Pradesh, making the arrival of Alec Neel Vance notable among Indian Americans.
Usha and JD Vance met while studying at Yale Law School and married in 2014. In an interview last year, Usha said of expanding their family: “Never say never.”