GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

US Vice President JD Vance announces birth of fourth child

Vance family celebrates new arrival, thanking military doctors and White House staff

Last updated:
AFP and IANS
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Baby boy Alec Neel born at Walter Reed as Vance family welcomes third son
Baby boy Alec Neel born at Walter Reed as Vance family welcomes third son
AFP

US Vice President JD Vance announced on Sunday that his wife, Usha Vance, has given birth to their fourth child, a son.

“We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning. Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother,” the couple said in a joint statement.

The baby was born on Sunday morning at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The couple thanked the medical teams who cared for Usha and the newborn, saying: “The incredible military doctors and staff members of Walter Reed Medical Center and the White House Medical Unit have been a blessing. We are deeply thankful for all they have done for our family.”

Fourth child for the Vances

Alec is the couple’s fourth child and their third son. The Vances already have two sons — Ewan, 9, and Vivek, 6 — and a daughter, Mirabel, 4. They have largely kept their children away from public view.

Vance, 41, said in a post on X that “Usha and the baby are happy and healthy and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother.”

The vice president, who has previously spoken in support of larger families, told an anti-abortion rally in January 2025: “I want more babies in the United States of America.”

Many members of President Donald Trump’s administration have backed policies supporting larger families, although critics have pointed to the lack of progress on affordability measures for families with children.

Rare birth during vice-presidency

The birth marked a rare moment in US political history. The last known vice-president to have had a child while serving in office was Schuyler Colfax, whose son, Schuyler Colfax III, was born in 1870.

Before that, Vice-President John C. Calhoun welcomed a son, William, in 1829.

JD Vance became the third-youngest person to be sworn in as US vice-president and has emerged as one of the most prominent figures in President Donald Trump’s administration.

Usha Vance’s Indian heritage

Usha Vance, born Usha Bala Chilukuri, is the daughter of Indian immigrants and was raised in California. Her family traces its roots to Andhra Pradesh, making the arrival of Alec Neel Vance notable among Indian Americans.

Usha and JD Vance met while studying at Yale Law School and married in 2014. In an interview last year, Usha said of expanding their family: “Never say never.”

Related Topics:
America

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

People hold a banner as they participate in a protest outside the US Supreme Court over President Donald Trump's move to end birthright citizenship as the court hears arguments over the order in Washington, DC, on May 15, 2025.

US Supreme Court upholds birthright citizenship

3m read
Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou punches the ball away from Brazil's Gabriel Magalhaes as Morocco's Ayyoub Bouaddi, Chadi Riad and Issa Diop get in on the play during the World Cup Group C soccer match in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Morocco create history with their starting XI

2m read
National service graduates will be prioritised for Qatar Armed Forces recruitment.

Qatar expands National Service Program for expats

2m read
Longtime independent director elevated as Hastings shifts to philanthropy

Netflix names new board chair as co-founder departs

1m read