Jyotika once earned 3 times more than Suriya: ‘Now it’s 30 times less'

Suriya and Jyotika first met on the set of their 1999 film Poovellam Kettuppar. According to reports, their relationship developed further while working together on Kaakha Kaakha, and the couple married in Chennai on September 11, 2006. They are set to mark their 20th wedding anniversary later this year. The couple have two children: daughter Diya, born in 2007, and son Dev, born in 2010.