Jyotika once earned 3 times more than Suriya: ‘Now it’s 30 times less'

From pay gap flip to lasting partnership, inside Suriya–Jyotika’s journey
Tamil cinema actors Suriya and Jyotika have been married for nearly 20 years, and their professional and personal history remains closely intertwined. Beyond their public standing as one of the industry's most recognised couples, Jyotika played a direct role in a career-defining moment for her husband years before their marriage.
When director Gautham Vasudev Menon was casting the lead role for the 2003 action thriller Kaakha Kaakha, it was Jyotika who recommended Suriya for the part. The film became a turning point in his career, establishing him as a successful solo lead actor. At the time, Jyotika was already an established name in Tamil cinema, with a string of hits and a considerably higher professional profile than Suriya.
Suriya and Jyotika first met on the set of their 1999 film Poovellam Kettuppar. According to reports, their relationship developed further while working together on Kaakha Kaakha, and the couple married in Chennai on September 11, 2006. They are set to mark their 20th wedding anniversary later this year. The couple have two children: daughter Diya, born in 2007, and son Dev, born in 2010.
In a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, the couple discussed the early years of their careers, including a period when Jyotika earned significantly more than Suriya. The two confirmed that Jyotika was paid three times Suriya's salary for Kaakha Kaakha. Referencing the shift in their respective career trajectories since, she remarked, "Now, it's 30 times less."
The conversation also addressed how male actors can sometimes be uncomfortable when female co-stars earn more than them. Jyotika said this was not the case with Suriya, describing his approach to the disparity as consistent both professionally and personally.
"He's remarkable as a man, as a husband, and as an actor, of course. There is an equality in his head, and I feel you have to be born with that. It has to be an inner feel. Otherwise, it doesn't reflect."