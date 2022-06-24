1 of 7
Summer calls for a break from all worries, cares and even situations. This year, celebrities are taking serious note of the season by jetting off to cool climes, taking out some ‘me time’ and doing the things that they need to do to recharge and rejuvenate. Here’s a look at some images from their down time that are going viral – after all, who doesn’t like to see stars having fun?
Image Credit: Insta/jyotika
South Indian actor Suriya and his wife, Jyotika, have given fans a sneak peek into their holiday in Costa Rica. The busy actor took time off to spend with his family and they’ve been having a great time. Jyotika shared a clip on her social media with the caption: “Pura Vida”, which translates into pure life and stands for the verve the nation has for life. The video features snippets from a coffee plantation, hikes and more.
Image Credit: Insta/jyotika
Kareena Kapoor Khan has travelled to London and her latest Instagram post is proof of the fact that she is having loads of fun vacationing with her family in the UK. Taking to the social media app, Kareena dropped a picture of her husband, Saif Ali Khan, on the streets of the UK. Saif was spotted holding shopping bags in his hand. “Mr Khan is that you?” she wrote in the caption alongside laughing emojis and a heart emoticon.
Image Credit: Insta/kareenakapoorkhan
‘Baalveer’ actor Siddharth Nigam’s latest social media post with Salman Khan has fuelled rumours and speculations that Nigam will be part of the upcoming Bollywood movie ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’, as he shared a selfie with the superstar. Sharing the post on his Instagram handle ‘ Balveer’ actor wrote, “After a looooonggg time. With the One n only @beingsalmankhan sir #salmankhan #siddharthnigam. (Sic)”
Image Credit: Insta/thesiddharthnigam
Turning heads, Bollywood diva Vaani Kapoor bedazzled in black in her latest social media pictures. She announced that the trailer of her latest film ‘Shamshera’ would be out on June 24. “Night night. BIG day tomorrow!” captioned the ‘Befikre’ actor on Instagram with a black heart and a star emoji.
Image Credit: Insta/ _vaanikapoor_
‘Gehraiyaan’ star Ananya Panday wrote about the importance of ‘me time’ in her latest post. “[I] was feeling overwhelmed in the day but had this kinda night after so long, me time is way too underrated.” wrote the ‘Student of the Year 2’ star on her Instagram story. The actress shared a glimpse of her favourite activity reading when she feels overwhelmed, She was reading a book titled, ‘Everything I Know About Love’ written by author Dolly Alderton.
Image Credit: Insta/ ananyapanday
Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in ‘Jersey’, is on a family getaway in the Swiss Alps. His wife, Mira Rajput, has been sharing few snapshots from their relaxing getaway of sea and the mountains.
Image Credit: Insta/mira.kapoor