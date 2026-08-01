Inside Emirates’ pilot pay: Tax-free salaries, bonuses and global perks
Dreaming of flying one of the world’s largest international airline networks? Emirates is giving experienced pilots a closer look at life on its flight deck with a global recruitment roadshow spanning Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas.
The Dubai-based airline’s recruitment team will meet commercial pilots at events designed to showcase career opportunities, training pathways, salary packages, benefits and what it is like to live and work in the UAE.
The campaign begins in Madrid, Spain, on August 6 and will travel to major aviation hubs including Lisbon, Seoul, London, Milan, Rome, Mexico City, São Paulo, Johannesburg and Amsterdam.
The roadshows will offer candidates insights into:
Emirates’ new Narrowbody to Widebody Direct Entry Captain programme
Pilot selection and recruitment process
Career progression opportunities
Salary, benefits and allowances
Flight rosters, annual leave and work-life balance
Relocating to Dubai and life in the UAE
Pilots attending the sessions will have the opportunity to meet Emirates recruiters, ask questions and learn more about building a long-term aviation career with the airline.
Hiring or looking for a job? Explore the Gulf News Job Portal for top talent and the latest vacancies across the UAE and Gulf region.
For many pilots, joining Emirates also means relocating to Dubai — a key part of the airline’s recruitment message.
The airline says pilots can combine long-haul flying with opportunities to explore destinations across its global network, while enjoying benefits designed for employees and their families.
Emirates pilots receive travel benefits, chauffeur-driven airport transfers in Dubai and access to a network covering more than 140 destinations.
Experienced pilots can apply for command positions on Emirates’ Airbus fleet.
Requirements include:
ICAO English Level 5 or above
Valid ICAO ATPL and unrestricted Class 1 medical certificate
More than 7,000 total flying hours
Minimum 150 hours on type in the past 12 months
Airbus fly-by-wire pilot-in-command experience
Fast-track route to widebody command
Emirates is also promoting its Accelerated Command programme, offering experienced narrow-body captains a pathway to command widebody aircraft.
Eligible pilots must have:
ICAO English Level 5 or above
Valid ICAO ATPL and Class 1 medical certificate
More than 5,000 total flying hours
Minimum 150 hours on type in the past 12 months
The airline offers a tax-free remuneration package covering salary, accommodation, education support, healthcare, travel benefits and retirement contributions.
Total annual package: Dh1.185 million ($320,000)
Annual take-home cash: Dh575,000 ($155,000)
Monthly take-home pay: Dh48,000 ($13,000), based on 85 flying hours
Tax-free package includes: salary, housing, education support, medical cover, insurance, annual leave tickets, transport and Provident Fund contributions
Education allowance for children aged 4–19
Primary school: Dh52,250 ($14,237) per year
Secondary school: Dh79,750 ($21,730) per year
Support available for up to three children
Covers education from primary school to pre-university level
42 days of annual leave every year
Confirmed annual leave tickets for pilots and eligible dependants
Business class tickets upgradeable to first class
Free accommodation in Emirates residential communities, including utilities
Provident Fund enrolment after six months of service
Employer contribution: 12% of basic monthly salary
Employee contribution: 5% of basic monthly salary
Independent trust managed in the Isle of Man
Medical and dental cover for employees and family
Life and accident insurance
Loss-of-licence insurance support
Accommodation in Emirates residential communities
Education allowance for children
Medical and dental cover
Life, accident and loss-of-licence insurance
Provident Fund contributions
Fast-track pathway to Captain: Designed for experienced narrow-body captains to progress to command roles on Emirates’ widebody fleet
Eligibility requirements:
5,000+ total flying hours
Valid ICAO ATPL with unrestricted Class 1 medical certificate
ICAO English Level 5 or higher
Airbus fly-by-wire or Boeing pilot-in-command experience
Minimum 150 hours on type in the past 12 months
Total annual package: Dh970,000 ($260,000)
Annual take-home cash: Dh445,000 ($120,000)
Monthly take-home pay: Dh37,100 ($10,000), based on 85 flying hours
Tax-free benefits include: salary, housing, education support, medical cover, insurance, annual leave tickets, transport and Provident Fund contributions
Education allowance for children aged 4–19
Primary school: Dh52,250 ($14,237) per year
Secondary school: Dh79,750 ($21,730) per year
Support available for up to three children
42 days of annual leave every year
Confirmed annual leave tickets for pilots and eligible dependants
Economy tickets upgradeable to business class
Free accommodation worth up to Dh225,000 ($61,310), including utilities
Three- or four-bedroom villa in Emirates residential communities
Accommodation allowance available for pilots who choose to buy their own property
Provident Fund after six months of service:
Employer contribution: 12% of basic salary
Employee contribution: 5% of basic salary
Medical and dental cover for employees and family
Life and accident insurance
Loss-of-licence insurance support
Emirates is also recruiting experienced First Officers.
Applicants require:
At least 2,000 total flying hours on qualifying aircraft
Current Boeing or Airbus fly-by-wire experience
Valid ICAO ATPL and Class 1 medical certificate
ICAO English Level 4 or above
Minimum 150 hours on type in the past 12 months
Total annual package: Dh900,000 ($245,000)
Annual take-home cash: Dh385,000 ($105,000)
Monthly take-home pay: Dh32,100 ($8,750), based on 85 flying hours
Tax-free benefits include: salary, housing, education support, medical cover, insurance, leave tickets, transport and Provident Fund contributions
Annual package: Dh935,000 ($255,000)
Annual take-home cash: Dh415,000 ($115,000)
Monthly take-home pay: Dh34,600 ($9,600)
Available for pilots who meet additional flying experience requirements
Education allowance for children aged 4–19
Primary school: Dh52,250 ($14,237) per year
Secondary school: Dh79,750 ($21,730) per year
Support available for up to three children
Free accommodation with utilities
42 days of annual leave
Travel benefits for employees and eligible family members
Medical, life and accident insurance cove
Emirates also runs a fully sponsored National Cadet Pilot Programme for UAE nationals.
The programme covers training costs, accommodation, uniforms and meals, taking candidates from ground school to First Officer roles.
Eligibility includes:
UAE citizenship and valid Khulasat Al Qaid
Age between 18 and 26 years
Required academic qualifications
IELTS score of 6.0
Minimum height of 160cm
Emirates is inviting experienced commercial pilots to explore career opportunities with the Dubai-based airline as it launches a global recruitment roadshow across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas.
The airline said the campaign is designed to give pilots a closer look at life on the Emirates flight deck, career progression opportunities and what it is like to build a global aviation career from Dubai.
The roadshows will allow candidates to meet Emirates recruiters, learn about the selection process and ask questions about flying for one of the world’s largest international airlines.
The sessions are aimed at experienced commercial pilots interested in joining Emirates’ expanding fleet, including candidates eligible for the airline’s new Direct Entry Captain programme.
Pilots will receive information on:
Career pathways and progression opportunities
Pilot recruitment and selection process
Training programmes
Work schedules, rostering and annual leave
Salary packages, benefits and allowances
Living and working in Dubai
Global recruitment roadshow
The Emirates pilot recruitment campaign begins in Madrid, Spain, on August 6–7, before travelling across 14 countries in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas.
The roadshows will continue until February, with stops in major aviation markets including Portugal, South Korea, the UK, Italy, Hungary, Greece, Mexico, Brazil, South Africa, Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands.
Spain: Madrid — August 6–7
Portugal: Lisbon — August 8–9
South Korea: Seoul — September 2–3
United Kingdom: London Gatwick — September 21–22
United Kingdom: Manchester — September 23–24
Italy: Milan — October 8–9
Italy: Rome — October 10–11
Hungary: Budapest — October 12–13
Greece: Athens — October 15–16
Mexico: Mexico City — November 2–3
Brazil: São Paulo — November 6–7
South Africa: Johannesburg — December 1–2
South Africa: Cape Town — December 4–5
Emirates said the recruitment drive is aimed at pilots looking to take the next step in their careers while experiencing the lifestyle and opportunities that come with being based in Dubai.