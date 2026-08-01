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Emirates hiring: How much do pilots earn in Dubai? Airline reveals salary and benefits

Inside Emirates’ pilot pay: Tax-free salaries, bonuses and global perks

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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From base pay to layover allowances: What Emirates offers its pilots
From base pay to layover allowances: What Emirates offers its pilots
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Dreaming of flying one of the world’s largest international airline networks? Emirates is giving experienced pilots a closer look at life on its flight deck with a global recruitment roadshow spanning Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas.

The Dubai-based airline’s recruitment team will meet commercial pilots at events designed to showcase career opportunities, training pathways, salary packages, benefits and what it is like to live and work in the UAE.

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The campaign begins in Madrid, Spain, on August 6 and will travel to major aviation hubs including Lisbon, Seoul, London, Milan, Rome, Mexico City, São Paulo, Johannesburg and Amsterdam.

More than just a pilot job

The roadshows will offer candidates insights into:

  • Emirates’ new Narrowbody to Widebody Direct Entry Captain programme

  • Pilot selection and recruitment process

  • Career progression opportunities

  • Salary, benefits and allowances

  • Flight rosters, annual leave and work-life balance

  • Relocating to Dubai and life in the UAE

Pilots attending the sessions will have the opportunity to meet Emirates recruiters, ask questions and learn more about building a long-term aviation career with the airline.

Hiring or looking for a job? Explore the Gulf News Job Portal for top talent and the latest vacancies across the UAE and Gulf region.

Flying the world from Dubai

For many pilots, joining Emirates also means relocating to Dubai — a key part of the airline’s recruitment message.

The airline says pilots can combine long-haul flying with opportunities to explore destinations across its global network, while enjoying benefits designed for employees and their families.

Emirates pilots receive travel benefits, chauffeur-driven airport transfers in Dubai and access to a network covering more than 140 destinations.

Emirates captain opportunities

Experienced pilots can apply for command positions on Emirates’ Airbus fleet.

Requirements include:

  • ICAO English Level 5 or above

  • Valid ICAO ATPL and unrestricted Class 1 medical certificate

  • More than 7,000 total flying hours

  • Minimum 150 hours on type in the past 12 months

  • Airbus fly-by-wire pilot-in-command experience

Fast-track route to widebody command

Emirates is also promoting its Accelerated Command programme, offering experienced narrow-body captains a pathway to command widebody aircraft.

Eligible pilots must have:

  • ICAO English Level 5 or above

  • Valid ICAO ATPL and Class 1 medical certificate

  • More than 5,000 total flying hours

  • Minimum 150 hours on type in the past 12 months

Emirates pilot salary and benefits

The airline offers a tax-free remuneration package covering salary, accommodation, education support, healthcare, travel benefits and retirement contributions.

Captain package

  • Total annual package: Dh1.185 million ($320,000)

  • Annual take-home cash: Dh575,000 ($155,000)

  • Monthly take-home pay: Dh48,000 ($13,000), based on 85 flying hours

  • Tax-free package includes: salary, housing, education support, medical cover, insurance, annual leave tickets, transport and Provident Fund contributions

Family benefits and education allowance

  • Education allowance for children aged 4–19

    • Primary school: Dh52,250 ($14,237) per year

    • Secondary school: Dh79,750 ($21,730) per year

  • Support available for up to three children

  • Covers education from primary school to pre-university level

    • Annual leave and travel perks

    • 42 days of annual leave every year

    • Confirmed annual leave tickets for pilots and eligible dependants

    • Business class tickets upgradeable to first class

    Housing and retirement benefits

    • Free accommodation in Emirates residential communities, including utilities

    • Provident Fund enrolment after six months of service

    • Employer contribution: 12% of basic monthly salary

    • Employee contribution: 5% of basic monthly salary

    • Independent trust managed in the Isle of Man

    Medical and insurance cover

    • Medical and dental cover for employees and family

    • Life and accident insurance

    • Loss-of-licence insurance support

    42 days annual leave

    • Accommodation in Emirates residential communities

    • Education allowance for children

    • Medical and dental cover

    • Life, accident and loss-of-licence insurance

    • Provident Fund contributions

    Emirates Accelerated Command programme: Salary and benefits

    • Fast-track pathway to Captain: Designed for experienced narrow-body captains to progress to command roles on Emirates’ widebody fleet

    • Eligibility requirements:

      • 5,000+ total flying hours

      • Valid ICAO ATPL with unrestricted Class 1 medical certificate

      • ICAO English Level 5 or higher

      • Airbus fly-by-wire or Boeing pilot-in-command experience

      • Minimum 150 hours on type in the past 12 months

    Salary and package

    • Total annual package: Dh970,000 ($260,000)

    • Annual take-home cash: Dh445,000 ($120,000)

    • Monthly take-home pay: Dh37,100 ($10,000), based on 85 flying hours

    • Tax-free benefits include: salary, housing, education support, medical cover, insurance, annual leave tickets, transport and Provident Fund contributions

    Family benefits and education allowance

    • Education allowance for children aged 4–19

      • Primary school: Dh52,250 ($14,237) per year

      • Secondary school: Dh79,750 ($21,730) per year

  • Support available for up to three children

    • Leave and travel benefits

    • 42 days of annual leave every year

    • Confirmed annual leave tickets for pilots and eligible dependants

    • Economy tickets upgradeable to business class

    Housing and retirement benefits

    • Free accommodation worth up to Dh225,000 ($61,310), including utilities

    • Three- or four-bedroom villa in Emirates residential communities

    • Accommodation allowance available for pilots who choose to buy their own property

    • Provident Fund after six months of service:

      • Employer contribution: 12% of basic salary

      • Employee contribution: 5% of basic salary

    Medical and insurance cover

    • Medical and dental cover for employees and family

    • Life and accident insurance

    • Loss-of-licence insurance support

    First Officer opportunities

    Emirates is also recruiting experienced First Officers.

    Applicants require:

    • At least 2,000 total flying hours on qualifying aircraft

    • Current Boeing or Airbus fly-by-wire experience

    • Valid ICAO ATPL and Class 1 medical certificate

    • ICAO English Level 4 or above

    • Minimum 150 hours on type in the past 12 months

    The First Officer package includes:

    • Total annual package: Dh900,000 ($245,000)

    • Annual take-home cash: Dh385,000 ($105,000)

    • Monthly take-home pay: Dh32,100 ($8,750), based on 85 flying hours

    • Tax-free benefits include: salary, housing, education support, medical cover, insurance, leave tickets, transport and Provident Fund contributions

    Enhanced package

    • Annual package: Dh935,000 ($255,000)

    • Annual take-home cash: Dh415,000 ($115,000)

    • Monthly take-home pay: Dh34,600 ($9,600)

    • Available for pilots who meet additional flying experience requirements

    Family benefits and perks

    • Education allowance for children aged 4–19

      • Primary school: Dh52,250 ($14,237) per year

      • Secondary school: Dh79,750 ($21,730) per year

  • Support available for up to three children

  • Free accommodation with utilities

  • 42 days of annual leave

  • Travel benefits for employees and eligible family members

  • Medical, life and accident insurance cove

    • UAE nationals can join cadet programme

    Emirates also runs a fully sponsored National Cadet Pilot Programme for UAE nationals.

    The programme covers training costs, accommodation, uniforms and meals, taking candidates from ground school to First Officer roles.

    Eligibility includes:

    • UAE citizenship and valid Khulasat Al Qaid

    • Age between 18 and 26 years

    • Required academic qualifications

    • IELTS score of 6.0

    • Minimum height of 160cm

    Emirates seeks pilots for global recruitment drive

    Emirates is inviting experienced commercial pilots to explore career opportunities with the Dubai-based airline as it launches a global recruitment roadshow across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas.

    The airline said the campaign is designed to give pilots a closer look at life on the Emirates flight deck, career progression opportunities and what it is like to build a global aviation career from Dubai.

    The roadshows will allow candidates to meet Emirates recruiters, learn about the selection process and ask questions about flying for one of the world’s largest international airlines.

    Who can attend?

    The sessions are aimed at experienced commercial pilots interested in joining Emirates’ expanding fleet, including candidates eligible for the airline’s new Direct Entry Captain programme.

    Pilots will receive information on:

    • Career pathways and progression opportunities

    • Pilot recruitment and selection process

    • Training programmes

    • Work schedules, rostering and annual leave

    • Salary packages, benefits and allowances

    • Living and working in Dubai

    • Global recruitment roadshow

    The Emirates pilot recruitment campaign begins in Madrid, Spain, on August 6–7, before travelling across 14 countries in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas.

    The roadshows will continue until February, with stops in major aviation markets including Portugal, South Korea, the UK, Italy, Hungary, Greece, Mexico, Brazil, South Africa, Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands.

    Emirates pilot recruitment roadshow dates

    • Spain: Madrid — August 6–7

    • Portugal: Lisbon — August 8–9

    • South Korea: Seoul — September 2–3

    • United Kingdom: London Gatwick — September 21–22

    • United Kingdom: Manchester — September 23–24

    • Italy: Milan — October 8–9

    • Italy: Rome — October 10–11

    • Hungary: Budapest — October 12–13

    • Greece: Athens — October 15–16

    • Mexico: Mexico City — November 2–3

    • Brazil: São Paulo — November 6–7

    • South Africa: Johannesburg — December 1–2

    • South Africa: Cape Town — December 4–5

    Emirates said the recruitment drive is aimed at pilots looking to take the next step in their careers while experiencing the lifestyle and opportunities that come with being based in Dubai.

    Related Topics:
    UAE jobsEmirates airlineAviation

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