Dubai diplomatic reception highlights global collaboration

More than 100 ambassadors and senior leaders gather at Ismaili Centre Dubai
Dubai: More than 100 ambassadors, consuls general, heads of mission and senior representatives from government, business and civil society gathered at the Ismaili Centre Dubai for its annual diplomatic lunch, reaffirming the importance of dialogue, international cooperation and humanitarian partnerships.
The annual reception provided a platform for diplomats and leaders to exchange views on global issues while learning about the work and impact of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) across multiple regions. Sheikh Juma Bin Juma Al Maktoum was the guest of honour at the event.
Welcoming the guests, Aziz Merchant, President of the Ismaili Centre Dubai, highlighted the AKDN’s long-standing collaboration with governments and international institutions, noting that the AKDN continues to strengthen partnerships aimed at improving quality of life and fostering sustainable development.
Merchant said the Aga Khan Development Network, as a contemporary expression of the Ismaili Imamat, has built enduring relationships with governments around the world through numerous cooperation agreements and development initiatives.
He added that this legacy continues under the leadership of Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, who has guided the Network in promoting dialogue, building bridges between communities and advancing a tradition of service and international engagement.
The close relationship between the Ismaili Imamat and the UAE was also highlighted during the event. Merchant noted that Prince Rahim Aga Khan V has visited the UAE several times since assuming the Imamat, while institutions under the Ismaili Imamat have maintained strong and constructive ties with the country.
The annual diplomatic lunch has become a key fixture in Dubai’s diplomatic calendar, bringing together representatives from across the international community to strengthen relationships, encourage cross-cultural understanding and explore opportunities for future collaboration.
Organisers said the gathering reflects the Ismaili Centre Dubai’s continuing role as a venue for dialogue, partnership and engagement between diverse communities and institutions in the UAE and beyond.