Ask Gulf News: Can my employer deduct study leave from my annual leave in the UAE?

Answer: According to Article (32) of the labor law, “ The worker shall be entitled to a paid leave in the following cases: 2. The worker may be granted a study leave for a period of (10) ten working days per year for the worker who is enrolled or regularly studying at one of the educational institutions approved in the State, in order to sit for exams, provided that the service term at the employer is not less than two years. 4. In order to obtain the leaves referred to in this Article, proof of the same shall be provided from the concerned authorities.”