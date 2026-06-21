Ask Gulf News: Can your employer force you to travel after termination?

Know your rights on sick leave pay and exit tickets after your job ends in the UAE
Question: My employer refused to pay me the sick leave salary after termination and he booked a ticket to me on a specific date and wants me to leave the country or else he will report of absconding to the Ministry of Labor. Should I travel the same date he booked? And how many days of sick leave he should pay?
Answer:
1- Regarding sick leave and according to Article (31) of the Labor Law, it should not exceed more than (90) ninety continuous or intermittent days per year, provided that it is calculated as follows:
a. The first (15) fifteen days with full pay;
b. The following (30) thirty days with half pay;
c. The following period unpaid.
The employer may terminate the worker’s service after finishing his sick leave mentioned above, if he is unable to return to his work, provided that the worker receives all his financial entitlements in accordance with the labour law including but not limited to: his end of service, annual leave, salaries and ticket.
2- Regarding travelling, the employer does not have the right to force you to travel outside the country once your work finishes with him and he has no bases to report of bsconding for such reason. According to Article (13)/2 of the labour law, “The employer shall comply with the following: 2. Not withholding the official documents of the worker or forcing him to leave the State at the end of the employment relationship.”